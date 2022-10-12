Hot or Not: The best (and worst) Amazon Prime Day deals chosen by our tech experts

Refresh

(Image credit: Shark) Top 3 tips for buying a cordless vac Jenny Oksien, Homes Editor The top three things I recommend to look out for when choosing a cordless vac are: 1. The Battery Look for a run time of approx. 60 minutes, with a charge time of around 3 – 4 hours, which will ensure you can clean most of the house on a single charge. 2. Dust cup capacity Most cordless vacs have a capacity of approx. 0.5 litres which is sufficient for daily cleans, but we'd recommend looking for models with a bigger capacity for the twice or once-weekly cleans. 3. Attachments Cordless vacuum cleaners are great for using throughout all levels of the house, so look for those which come with a crevice tool and mini motorized tool, as a minimum. You don't want to find there's a corner that your fancy new vac can't get into. • US vacuum deals at Amazon: $200 off iRobot Roomba, Shark (opens in new tab)

• UK vacuum deals at Amazon: iRobot Roomba and Shark deals (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: samsung) US TV deals are like Black Friday came early Matt Bolton, Senior Editor - TV & Audio The TV deals in the US side of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale have really impressed me. With Black Friday coming up, I really wasn't sure what kind of offers to expect, but the TV deals really turned out for Amazon's October sale. It's been more 'okay' than 'thrilling' at the budget end of things, with Amazon's Omni TVs and a couple of Hisense options leading the way, but we haven't had anything that made me go "WOW, everyone needs to know about this." But the $1,000 to $1,500 range is where things are really interesting. You've got LG OLED and mini-LED TVs of various sizes available in there, you've got a whole range of Samsung TVs in there, and you've got some still-very new Sony TVs. All with great savings. The LG A1 OLED TV for $650 (opens in new tab) is one of the most interesting options – that's the lowest I've ever seen an OLED TV. My deal of the day yesterday was the Sony A80J 77-inch OLED TV for $1,999, which the cheapest I've ever seen an OLED TV of that size – it's no surprise stock didn't last until day two of that TV. (opens in new tab) LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K TV: $2,499 $1,496 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,003 - This was the best TV of 2021, and at this price, it might the best value TV of 2022. You're getting a stunning OLED screen with ultra-deep HDR contrast, beautifully sharp and natural 4K pictures, a great smart TV platform with all the key streaming apps, and the best gaming features in the business – including 4K 120Hz and VRR support for PS5 and Xbox Series X. (opens in new tab) LG A1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $646 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $553 - This is the cheapest ever OLED TV we've seen (at least, that's actually worth buying). You get the infinite contrast ratio that OLED is famed for, and excellent image processing from LG to make sure that it looks great no matter what you're watching. And the smart TV software is great too, with all your favorite services on board. This size is ideal for a bedroom, office or smaller home/apartment – if you want the most cinematic pictures possible for this price, you won't do better. (opens in new tab) Sony X85K 85-inch 4K TV: $2,799 $1,898 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 32% - Want the best 85-inch 4K TV for PS5 that you can get for under $2,000? Look no further. This giant Sony set features two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K 120Hz and VRR support – and it's great for movies too, with Sony's X1 processing keeping everything clear and sharp on the big screen. Google TV provides a great streaming experience too.

(Image credit: Future/Apple) NOT: Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): $308 $229.99 at Amazon Matt Evans, Fitness & Wellbeing Editor While big discounts make it worth buying older models, smaller discounts don’t. Take this Apple Watch SE deal, which has you saving 26% off the already budget-friendly Apple Watch iteration, bringing it down to $229.99 . This is the 1st-gen SE at 44mm size, without cellular. Meanwhile, the up-to-date 2nd-gen SE2, without discount, retails at $269.98 (again, at 44mm, no cellular). If you want something that’s going to be compatible with future iterations of Apple’s watchOS operating system, you’re better off spending the extra 40 dollars here.

(Image credit: Future) HOT! Ninja DZ401 10-quart Air Fryer: $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Jenny Oksien, Homes Editor Oooh look what we have here: only one of the best air fryers (opens in new tab) on sale during Amazon Prime Day. No biggie. Wait. It is a big deal. The Ninja DZ401 Foodi Dual 10-quart Air Fryer is now $30 cheaper during the second Prime Day (opens in new tab) event of the year. It's still a high-ticket price to stomach, there's no denying that, but the fact that it flies off the shelves even when it's not on sale should speak volumes that this is a popular, and good, air fryer. We know it's good - we tested the UK version, which has a slightly different name but looks and functions the same (you can read our Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air fryer AF400UK review to see how we got on). What we liked is that it can cook two food types at the same time and it's easy to clean. What we loved is that the cooking results were absolutely delicious: think crisp homemade fries and chicken wings. Yum. I'm very tempted to buy this deal myself. With the cost of energy bills rocketing and time always being a thing I seem to lack, this air fryer is offering a solution to a couple of my own personal concerns. Plus, I do like to eat food (especially cake) so to have the option to bake, air broil, roast, reheat, and dehydrate is a tease to my taste buds - as well as to my wanna-be slimmer waist line. Air fryers claim to use 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods.

(Image credit: Future/Fitbit) HOT: Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 now $131.19 Matt Evans, Fitness & Wellbeing Editor If you’re looking for a cheap fitness watch, this Fitbit Versa 3 deal is one of the best ways to jump in. It’s got some of Fitbit’s best features, including the ability to generate a Daily Readiness Score to tell you how well-rested your body is, and built-in GPS so you can track runs and rides phone-free. Some may say the recently-released Versa 4 means the Versa 3 is now dead tech, but you can still get years of use out of one of Fitbit’s best watches, and it’s now 42% off, from $229.95 to $131.19 . Read more: Fitbit Versa 3 review

Prime Day Early Access Sale gets the thumbs up Alex Whitelock, deals editor While the Prime Day Early Access sale wasn't exactly billed as a 'Prime Day 2.0', it's essentially been that in all but name. I think everyone's been slightly caught off guard by just how good the retailer's offerings have been over the last two days. Most of the deals are just as good - if not better - than those offered over the first Prime Day back in July. I wouldn't have expected this, given the relative lack of hype in the build-up. But here we are in the midst of literally thousands of good listings. Deals like the MacBook Air M1 dropping down to $799 or the Galaxy S22 Ultra to $989.99 are both examples where the retailer is either matching its previous record low prices or beating them on hot ticket items. It's not just older products that are getting decent price cuts either - check out the latest AirPods Pro 2 for $223.24. These premium buds are barely a few months old, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from offering up the first real major discount on the product. I'm just pulling out a few examples herem but I've generally seen good deals across nearly every category this year - all the way from electric toothbrushes to gaming laptops. So, overall the Prime Day Early Access sale gets the thumbs up from me if you're looking to get your Black Friday deals shopping done early. My only complaint so far is that I've been too busy writing up coverage to partake in the bargains myself.

(Image credit: KTL) Here's another one - the KTL Grooming Brush for Dog & Cat This one is just more adorable than weird. I don't even have a dog but I'm now wondering if I need this brush due to the extreme level of good vibes I get from the product image. This brush is either really good or this dog knows something we don't. I think I'll just keep the page open in a background tab while I write up actual Prime Day deals, just in case I feel the need to look at his/her little happy face.

(Image credit: ChomChom) NOT! What's going on with these pets? Alex Whitelock, deals editor I know the theme of this blog is 'what's hot, what's not' but I'm going to diverge slightly because I'm constantly distracted by how strange some of the images are on Amazon's pet-themed listings. Take the ChomChom pet hair remover. It was listed with the image above (and with a deal) yesterday. I can't decide if this image is cute or horrifying. The dog's eyes in particular are incredibly unnerving in a way that no dog's eyes should ever be. Obviously, photoshop exists but I can't help thinking they slipped something into the pet food dish. It's like the dog is looking into the future. Or perhaps it's seen too much already.

(Image credit: Future / Western Digital) NOT! Western Digital 20TB WD Red Pro hard drive: $499.99 $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Matt Hanson, Managing Editor, Computing and Entertainment There aren't that many deals I've seen that I would definitely tell people NOT TO BUY - but this is one of them. Not because it's a bad product, nor a terrible price (though it's not great), it's just that for the vast majority of people you simply won't need a 20TB hard drive. If you're in any doubt, 20 terabytes is a huge amount of storage. It's enough to hold around 6.2 million photos or 340,000 hours of music (which would take 39 years to listen to if you played them none stop). So, for normal consumers, you just won't need that kind of space. Even professional photographers would struggle to fill 20TB. This is only really suitable for enterprise-grade stuff, and it's unlikely businesses are scouring Amazon during Prime Day. Also, hard drives are slow these days - you're much better off getting a smaller, and much faster, SSD. If for some reason your do need 20TB of storage, I'd still not recommend you put all that data on a single drive - if the drive fails or gets damaged, that's a massive amount of data to lose. So, you'd ideally need at least one more 20TB drive as a backup to mirror all that data, pushing the price of this up to at least $710. Look, just don't buy it, OK?