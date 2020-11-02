Kindle deals offer up lowest prices yet on Amazon eReaders ahead of Black Friday

We're seeing a new wave of Kindle deals hitting the shelves this week, as both the US and UK gear up for more Amazon Black Friday deals. Not only that, but we're seeing the lowest price yet on the Kindle itself, and you can even pick up three months of Kindle Unlimited for free while you're at it.

All of that means you can save $30 on the standard Kindle with backlight (£20 if you're shopping in the UK) right now. That brings the final price down to just $59.99 (from $89.99) in the US and £49.99 (was £69.99) in the UK.

We've only seen these prices once before - in May 2020, and since then sales prices have been settling at around $70 / £55. That makes this an excellent opportunity to grab the classic eReader for its lowest ever price.

However, UK shoppers are being treated to even more Kindle deals this week. You'll also find the Kids Edition (with extra vocabulary support and a subscription to Amazon Kids+) for £40 off at £59.99 and the premium Kindle Oasis sitting at just £199.99 (was £259.99) this week. That's actually the cheapest we've ever seen the more feature-heavy model going for, making the Amazon Black Friday deals the perfect time to take the leap.

You'll find all these Kindle deals available just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more Amazon Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar. If you want to branch out a little more, it's also worth noting that we're bringing you all the best Black Friday deals throughout the savings season right here.

Amazon Black Friday Kindle deals

Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Amazon Kindle this week, and grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Amazon eReader go for, and that built-in backlight makes it even better value this week.

Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle with backlight is once again down to its lowest price ever. Plus, this week you can also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.

Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition is £10 more expensive than the standard model right now, but it usually sits at a £30 premium. That's because you're getting a year's access to Amazon Kids+ with free access to a massive library of books, a kid-proof case, and a two year worry free guarantee here. Plus you're getting extra features here like the vocabulary builder.

Kindle Oasis - 32GB WiFi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £259.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on the premium Kindle Oasis - a 32GB eReader with a 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable warm backlight, IPX8 waterproofing and a 7-inch display. That's perfect for longer reading sessions, and you're even getting three months of the Kindle Unlimited reading service free. There is a slightly cheaper 8GB model available for £169 right now, but for the £30 difference you might as well quadruple your storage.

More Kindle deals

Early Black Friday Kindle deals - should you wait?

With Black Friday being brought forwards this year, and so many sales already live, it's difficult to gauge whether or not you'll be able to get better Kindle deals later in the year. We've got a few weeks to go before the main November 27 event, but many retailers are concerned about shipping delays and increased online competition this year. Not only that, but these stores also need to make up for lost revenue from earlier in the year.

That means it's not surprising that we're seeing so many prices dropping already, and it also means you shouldn't be too worried about major discounts come November. These retailers are elongating their Black Friday offers this year, rather than warming up with lacklustre deals. That means that, while it's likely we'll see some of the best prices hitting later on in the month, they're not going to be dramatically cheaper than these Kindle deals are right now.

These are the lowest prices we've seen on these tablets, which means there's not much room for extra discounts in a few weeks time. Even if there is a flash sale with extra cash off, we wouldn't imagine it would be by more than $5 or $10. Not only that, but there'll be plenty more buyers out there during that weekend, so your chance of actually picking up a cheaper Kindle is reduced as well.

