iPhone deals: get a free pair of Bose wireless headphones at Visible

One of the best cheap cell phone providers, Visible, has just launched a range of new iPhone deals for new customers, throwing in a free pair of BoseSound Link wireless headphones with every purchase.

Eligible devices include the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, and XR, so there's plenty of devices to choose from even if you're on a budget, although note - this is for new customers only.

The included Bose Soundlink wireless headphones are currently retailing for $159 over at Best Buy, so you're getting a pretty substantial freebie here. They sit under the Bose QuietComfort 35 II in the Bose lineup but are still a fantastic premium set of headphones. Featuring up to 15 hours battery and full Bluetooth connectivity, they're a perfect companion to any new iPhone.

If you've been thinking of switching up your plan, then now's a great time to bag that freebie with an iPhone deal, especially since there's plenty of reasons to go with Visible. Not only do they offer one of the cheapest unlimited data plans right now - at just $40 a month, but they're also tied to the best cellular coverage nationwide thanks to their usage of the Verizon network. If you've been looking for that perfect unlimited data plan but want to save on your monthly bill, then definitely consider Visible.



iPhone deals: free Bose headphones at Visible

