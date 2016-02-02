Groundhog Day is here again and you can live stream it

Update: It looks like we're in for an early Spring, according to Phil, the Groundhog.

From a GoPro-wearing top hatted member of the inner circle, to the announcement poem containing mentions of hoverboards and drones it seems that Punxsutawney Phil has made it into the present day with a bang. Let's hope he doesn't mind too much.

Original article below.

Today is the 130th anniversary of Groundhog Day, a day where in Pennsylvania tradition we find out if Winter is extended or if Spring will arrive early by monitoring the activity of a cute Groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil.

If you're the type of person to get excited about whether to ditch your sweaters and winter coat early, you can watch the live stream here, which starts at 6 AM Eastern/ 3AM Western/ 11AM GMT.

The tradition, dating back to the 1800's, originated from a celebration of Candlemas and a rather fetching poetic tradition to find out if it'd be colder for longer.

Groundhog Day was brought into the public's wider awareness with the release of the 1993 film of the same name starring Bill Murray.

Images via Columbia Pictures and visitpa.com