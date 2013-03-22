FCC chairman who trumpeted internet access resigning

As widely rumored yesterday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski has announced his departure from the government organization.

The Federal Communications Commission announced Friday that Genachowski will soon leave the post he's held since 2009.

Genachowski confirmed reports of his departure during remarks to FCC staff earlier in the morning, stating his intention to step down "in the coming weeks."

The FCC chairman will leave behind "a period of rapid growth and transformative change" in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors he was charged with overseeing four years ago.

More work remains

While Genachowski guided big changes during his tenure, a number of the chairman's highest priorities remain unfinished, including the FCC's ambitious plans to free up unused television airwaves for wireless internet access.

"Over the past four years, we've focused the FCC on broadband, wired and wireless, working to drive economic growth and improve the lives of all Americans," the chairman told staff Friday.

"Today, America's broadband economy is thriving, with record-setting private investment; unparalleled innovation in networks, devices and apps; and renewed U.S. leadership around the world."

The FCC has yet to name Genachowski's replacement, and the chairman didn't elaborate on his future plans. We imagine it entails a long vacation.