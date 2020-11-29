If you're only going to look at one Cyber Monday phone deal, make it this one

The Motorola Edge is the coolest phone of the year - that's less of an official position of TechRadar, just an opinion of the author of this post - and a Cyber Monday deal has made it so cheap that you just can't ignore it.

There haven't been many Cyber Monday phone deals so far, mainly because we're still dealing with Black Friday at the moment and Monday is a few days off, but this is the only one you need look at. The Motorola Edge is a stylish phone with good specs and a relatively low price for what you're getting, and this price cut makes it incomprehensibly cheap.

While the Motorola Edge retailed for $699.99, this Cyber Monday deal knocks a hearty $300 off that price, bringing it down to just $399.99. That's a startling price cut for a phone that's still pretty new, and if any other Cyber Monday phone deals end up getting bigger discounts we'll eat our hat (not really).

This isn't just a Cyber Monday deals post, but an opinion piece too, and my opinion is you need to drop what you're doing and buy this phone now. Even if you have one. Unless that phone is the Motorola Edge (or Edge Plus, you're allowed that).

Motorola Edge: $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $300)

That's not a typo: the most awesome phone of the year is 43% off in what must be the best Cyber Monday deal. The phone is gorgeous, with a dramatic curved edge highlighting a sleek body, and the phone's battery life, processing power and cameras are all way better than you'd normally get for a $400 phone.

We could go on for thousands of words on this phone (we actually did, in our Motorola Edge review, though it's worth pointing out the phone has grown on us a lot since writing that).

For a testament to how nice it is to use, though, we'll just say this: whenever we're not using a new smartphone to review, we use the Motorola Edge as our 'non-review' handset. That's how much we like it.

Of course, your opinion may differ, so definitely check that review to see if the phone is for you. But we really hope it is, because that's a great price cut.

We should point out, this isn't a new low price for the Motorola Edge, as it's sporadically hit this price point before. But it never stays there long, so we'd recommend acting fast.



