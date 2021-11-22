Hurry – this MSI gaming laptop at Walmart is less than $500 right now

This MSI GF63 gaming laptop was already a pretty decent budget option at its $824 retail price, but now Walmart has slashed the price down to just $499 for Walmart+ members. This makes it one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals right now.

With Black Friday deals rolling out right now, we really don't think we're going to see the MSI GF63 drop much lower than this since $500 is pretty much as low as a gaming laptop can really go, so don't be afraid to jump on this one if you are in the market for a one of the best budget gaming laptops going.

Today's best MSI GF63 Black Friday deal

MSI GF63 Thin, Intel i5-10300H, Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $824 $499 at Walmart

Save $325 - Getting a solid gaming laptop for less than $500 is almost unheard of, but it's not impossible thanks to this Black Friday Walmart deal on the MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop. This one is likely to go fast, so grab it while you can.

The MSI GF63 is definitely a budget gaming laptop, but its hardware is still pretty powerful, especially for its discounted price. It comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

These specs might not be able to play the latest AAA games on ultra settings, but with some tweaks here and there, you can get some great framerates out of even the latest titles on the go.

