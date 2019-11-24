Hurry! AirPods Pro deals sees lowest price yet on Amazon - but they're selling fast

The Apple AirPods Pro have been out for less than a month, but that hasn't stopped them from a price cut in time for the Black Friday 2019 sales.

As we write this, you can grab a set of Apple AirPods Pro for $234.98 from Amazon, and that comes with free shipping. That said, it's worth acting fast, because AirPods are likely to come in and out of stock throughout the Black Friday period.

It might only be a $15 saving on the original price of the AirPods Pro, but it's significant given they're so new. After all, when the original AirPods were released, we couldn't find a bigger discount than $7.

If you're not sure whether the new AirPods from Apple are for you, then head to our Apple AirPods Pro review to find out why we gave them 4 and a half stars out of 5 - and the damn things finally stay in our ears.

(LIMITED STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

You asked for it and we delivered: a real-life deal on AirPods Pro with delivery currently stated as being towards the end of the month. Yes, that's how limited this Black Friday AirPods deal is today – it sold out twice on us so far, and now it's saying the AirPods won't be back in stock until November 30 (to be fair, it said December 3 yesterday).View Deal

Will we see another saving? Well, it's unlikely so close to the launch - so while it could happen, we expect things to not go much lower than this. Amazon has been one of the only stores to knock money off so far, so there's a chance the Walmart Black Friday deals might come out fighting over the next few days.

If you want to check the live prices, our widget below will help you find the best in your region - especially good if you're not in the US and sad about missing out now...

Keep an eye on our dedicated AirPods Pro prices and deals guide for the best prices. Or if you're looking for the cheaper models, then our regular AirPods deals is the one you want.