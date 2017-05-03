Hulu's live TV service is here to take on cable and YouTube

After nearly a year spent teasing, Hulu has finally unveiled its live TV option designed to get more users severing ties with cable companies.

For $39.99 a month, the new Hulu with Live TV plan (rolls right off the tongue!) lets you watch sports, news, talk shows and more as they air without the need to install or rent any extra equipment.

The service has over 50 different channels available, spanning across major networks like ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

In fact, Hulu also announced today that its made a deal with Scripps Networks Interactive, meaning quality channels like HGTV, Travel Channel, and the all-glorious Food Network will be coming to both Hulu's live and on-demand tiers.

What's in it?

In addition to catching on-air television, the base package for Hulu's live TV offering also includes full access to Hulu's standard streaming service (which typically runs $7.99/month, if subscribed separately), 50 hours of DVR storage, and up to two simultaneous screens per account.

Meanwhile, competing streaming giant Netflix seems content with its on-demand library, with seemingly no live television offering in the works at the moment. However, that doesn't mean Hulu's service is going in alone.

Hulu with Live TV is joining a fast-growing field of streaming television services, with competitors like YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV all offering their own take on ditching cable over the 'net.

A sample of available channels on Hulu's live TV service (Image: © Hulu)

More features, more money

While Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins fulfilled his promise the service would stay "under $40," those wanting the most out of their cable cutting will still have to pay a little extra.

For $14.99/month, users can opt for the Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on, which upgrades their account to store up to 200 hours of content, and can also skip through commercials on recorded shows.

Also running for $14.99/month, the Unlimited Screens add-on removes the simultaneous screen cap for any devices in the home, and allows up to three screens to be active at once while out and about.

Hulu also offers a bundle combining both packages for $19.99/month, saving avid watchers $10 in the process.

Additionally, users can spice up their account with premium channels like Showtime for $8.99/month (for all you Twin Peaks fans out there) and also strip the ads from Hulu's on-demand shows (not the live ones, mind you) for an additional $4/month.

Great, but how do I get it?

Hulu is rolling out the beta version of its live TV offering for customers in the US starting today. Those who sign up for the first time will receive the first week free, and then be charged the $39.99 fee (plus any other add-ons) per month afterwards.

Supported devices currently include Apple TV (4th gen), Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and Chromecast.

Support for other devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Macs, PCs, and Samsung Smart TVs are planned to follow "soon."