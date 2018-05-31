How to watch a World Cup of Darts live stream from wherever you are

The World Cup of Darts is here to pit country against country in one of the most exciting darts events of the year. With prizes of up to £30,000 per player everyone is fighting for the win making for some top quality performances – all of which you can see live with a live stream.

World Cup of Darts - when and where The World Cup of Darts 2018 will take place in Frankfurt, Germany running from May 31 until Sunday June 3. Times vary across the events with afternoon sessions, morning sessions and all day events. But the first round matches kick off on Thursday at 7pm local time (6pm BST, 1pm ET). The semi-finals and the finals will be held on Sunday June 3 from 7pm local time.

Darts is generally thought of as a sport for lone wolves who go out and reach glory solo for all the prize money and all the recognition. The World Cup of Darts changes all that by creating teams of two players per country. That means countries go head-to-head for the prize money and – possibly more importantly – the name of their country gracing the top of the leaderboard.

The World Cup of Darts first appeared in 2010 in Newcastle and has made its way to Germany where it will be held for 2018 in Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.

Between them, England and the Netherlands have dominated the winning post in all of the seven tournaments so far, with Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld teaming up to take the trophy back to Holland last year. The winning team gets a prize of £30,000 per player while the runners-up get £16,000 per player. So the prize money is important but the glory is also a compelling driving force.

Watch out for the double mode where four players are on stage for an exciting battle. You'll quite literally be able to watch that as we've got you all you need to know so you can enjoy a World Cup of Darts live stream wheverever on Earth you live.

How to watch the World Cup of Darts: live stream in the UK

The World Cup of Darts is aired live by Sky Sports in the UK. That means that if you have a subscription already it's as easy as tuning in at the right time on your TV or via the Sky Go app. For those that don't have a subscription you have the option to watch the event on NOW TV . This works by allowing you to subscribe to Sky Sports for a smaller chunk of time, say a month, a week or a day, allowing you to enjoy the action without committing to a contract. This works on plenty of devices like streaming sticks, smarts TVs, consoles and more.

How to watch the World Cup of Darts in the Netherlands

There's no Holland in the football World Cup this year, so the Dutch will have to settle for darts glory instead. They're always among the favorites for this tournament, and the paid-for TV channel RTLZ will be hosting the action. If you don't have access to an RTLZ stream but still want to catch the darts, then it's definitely worth checking out the VPN route instead.

How to watch the World Cup of Darts: Australia live stream

Australia are one of the more fancied teams for the 2018 World Cup of Darts, seeded fourth and comprising Simon Whitlock and Kyle Anderson. Fox Sports is the host broadcaster for Aussie watchers who have the energy to stay up until the early hours of the morning to watch. If you don't have Fox and don't want to pay for a subscription, then it's worth considering the VPN route instead.

How to watch the World Cup of Darts: North America live stream

For US and Canadian residents, the World Cup of Darts can be watched live using the PDCTV-HD feed officially from the Professional Darts Corporation broadcasting website. This will have a live stream of the events going out to the world where there is no national broadcast. This works on an annual subscription fee of £59.99 - so around $80. But there is also the option to pay for a month for only at £9.99 ($13). Rather not subscribe to PDCTV? Then do check out our VPN service alternative above.

How to watch the World Cup of Darts in New Zealand

New Zealand have a testy tie against Singapore in the first round, which can be watched on Sky Sports 1. Not a Sky subscriber? Then you guessed it - it may be worth exploring the VPN avenue instead.

Main image courtesy of ecb.co.uk