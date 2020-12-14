Green Monday laptop deals: save on cheap Chromebooks, Dell XPS, gaming laptops and more

Green Monday is here, and we're seeing an excellent range of laptop deals up for grabs. Time is running out to ensure delivery ahead of Christmas Day, however, so these Green Monday deals may be your last chance to secure that perfect computer ahead of the holidays.

From super cheap Chromebooks starting at just $179 to some of the best prices yet on Dell XPS machines (now just $899.99) you'll find savings across the entire range in these Green Monday sales.

You'll want to move fast, though, as these laptop deals will only last today and shipping before the holidays is getting tighter and tighter. Whether you're after a cheap 2-in-1 machine or an all-in-one powerhouse, you'll want to take advantage of these Green Monday laptop deals before they're gone.

Plus, we're seeing plenty of gaming laptop deals up for grabs today - but move fast because many run out tonight.

You'll find all the latest offers just below, and keep checking back because we'll be keeping this page fresh with all the latest Green Monday laptop deals as soon as they hit the shelves.

Green Monday sales: laptop deals under $500

Acer 315 15.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $179 at Walmart

Save $50 - This is an entry level spec, with 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor. However, you'll rarely find a full sized 15.6-inch display for $179, a price point that will usually send you home with a tiny 11.6-inch screen.

View Deal

Asus 14-inch laptop: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you're after a cheap laptop but still want a Windows machine, this Asus laptop from Best Buy is offering up an excellent set of features for just $199.99. There's an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space inside as well.

View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1-inch tablet with keyboard: $299 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Lenovo Duet Chromebook packs 128GB of storage space - an excellent improvement on the 32 or 64GB you might find in other Chromebooks at this price point. Plus, the 2-in-1 design means you can easily use this as a tablet or as a conventional laptop with the keyboard attachment included.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $699 $349 at Walmart

Save $349 - This Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is half price on Walmart's Green Monday sale. That means you're getting a 2-in-1 machine for a fantastic price, especially with the Ryzen 3 processor and 128GB SSD. The 4GB RAM is a little disappointing, but at this price point and with the features on offer you're still getting a great deal.

View Deal

Excellent value Gateway 14.1-inch laptop: $699 $399 at Walmart

Save $300 - These budget Gateway laptops manage to pack some serious power into a more affordable price tag than you'll find on HP, Dell or Apple machines. This particular model, for example, will send you home with an i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, THX audio and a fingerprint scanner for just $399.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - There's a full sized 15.6-inch display here, but on top of that you're getting a touchscreen design as well. Under the hood you'll find a 10th gen i5 processor, 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: $499 $399 at Walmart

Save $100 - This Asus Vivobook is offering a Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's a decent spec sheet for a sub-$400 laptop, especially one with a sleek, slimline chassis and a wide-view display.

View Deal

Brand new processor HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $669.99 $449.99 at HP

Save $220 - This 14-inch HP laptop is sporting an impressive 11th generation i5 processor as well as 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's an excellent spec sheet for a sub-$500 laptop, especially considering this is the latest in Intel's line of CPUs.

View Deal

Green Monday sales: laptop deals under $1,000

Excellent value HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $749.99 $529.99 at HP

Save $220 - With a 10th generation i7 processor, 12GB RAM and 16GB of Intel Optane memory you're certainly picking up a powerful machine here. That's incredible speed for just over $500, and with a 256GB SSD you'll have plenty of storage as well.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $699 $529 at Walmart

Save $170 - This HP Pavilion looks similar to other specs currently available at this price point, with its i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. However, there's also 2-in-1 functionality in here which means you'll also be able to use this as a 14-inch tablet as well.

View Deal

New Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 laptop: $779.99 $579.99 at Dell

Save $200 - You're grabbing an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage here, which is fairly standard for this price tag. However, this Dell Inspiron is a 2-in-1 model, which means it can easily switch into a tablet as well as a conventional laptop, and that feature usually comes at a much higher cost.

View Deal

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $779.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The HP Envy is a premium machine, which makes this $629.99 price tag all the more impressive, despite the standard spec. The x360 model adds 2-in-1 functionality and you're getting a sturdy yet slimline aluminium chassis on the Ryzen 5, 8GB / 256GB configuration.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $899.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - You're dropping down to an i5 processor here, but still picking up 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. That said, you can easily make up for that dip in processing power with the 2-in-1 design of this machine, which usually comes at a premium - especially with that much SSD space and RAM.

View Deal

Big screen, bigger storage Dell Inspiron 17 3000 17.3-inch laptop: $819.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $120 - There's a massive 17.3-inch display on this Dell Inspiron laptop, perfect if you're looking for the big-screen experience. However, there's also an equally large 2TB hard drive under the hood as well. With a 10th generation i7 processor and 8GB RAM you're looking a strong performance too.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: $1,149.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $250 - We've seen this generation of Dell XPS laptops slowly dropping their prices over the year, however grabbing the i7 model complete with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for $899.99 is a steal. Months ago we were only seeing the i3 configuration nearing the $700 mark, which makes this rig particularly high value.

View Deal

Green Monday gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $749.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - You're definitely getting some entry level specs in this Acer Nitro 5 - with a 10th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM and GTX 1650 graphics. However, that 512GB SSD is a nice bonus feature here, a storage size you don't usually find on affordable gaming laptop deals like this.

View Deal

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,009 $749.99 at Dell

Save $260 - You're paying the same price for this Dell G5 as you are the Acer Nitro above, however if you're a more powerful processor you'll enjoy the 10th generation i7 processor under the hood. You are dropping down to 256GB of SSD storage to make room for that CPU, however, but jumping up to GTX 1650Ti graphics.

View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This super portable, slimline chassis gives way to a powerful gaming laptop - and at an excellent price this week. You're getting an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and GTX 1660Ti graphics in here, as well as a 144Hz display.

View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg

Save $400 - With a 10th generation i7 processor, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 240Hz display, this Acer Predator Triton is well equipped to power through the latest releases. Not only that, but you're saving $400 here, bringing the high end rig down to just $1,199.99.

View Deal

Alienware M15 R3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,429 $1,699.99 at Dell

Save $730 - If you're really looking to go all out, this Alienware M15 R3 is offering some top line specs for just $1,699 right now. There's an octa-core 10th gen i7 processor inside, RTX 2070 SUPER graphics, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

View Deal

