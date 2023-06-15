Get Sky Broadband Superfast for £17 p/m for the first 7 months of your contract

Searching for one of the best broadband deals on the market and focused on finding an option that won't break the bank? Well, we may have found the perfect package for you.

This is because, right now, you can get Sky's Superfast broadband (61Mbps) package for only £17 per month for the first seven months of an 18-month contract. For the remainder of the deal, the price rises to £34.50 per month. When you choose this package, there are no upfront fees to pay. However, if you want to make the most of this deal then you'll need to be quick as it expires on 15 June.

This affordable option from Sky offers average download speeds of 61Mbps. These superfast speeds are more than quick enough to cope with high streaming and downloading demands. In fact, Sky claims that you will be able to download a HD movie in as little as 3 minutes and 19 seconds. Sky also guarantees 'WiFi in every room or money back'.

Looking for something faster or even cheaper than this? Head to our best broadband deals page.

Our Sky Broadband deal

Sky Broadband Superfast | 18-month contract | £17 per month for the first seven months, then £34.50 per month | £0 set-up fee | Avg. speed 61Mbps

Why choose Sky Broadband?

Sky is one of the UK's most popular internet service providers. In fact, the latest estimates suggest that Sky supplies broadband to more than 6,000,000 subscribers.

Sky's popularity stems from the fact that the company offers an impressive range of speeds. These range from the 61Mbps package we've highlighted here, right through to a 900Mbps deal. Plus, all of these options are reliable as Sky uses the Openreach network, which is also used by other top providers such as BT.

What's more, as well as providing an impressive range of speeds, Sky also provides a market-leading selection of broadband and TV bundles, including options that feature Sky Sports channels and Sky Movies.

Finally, Sky also has a reputation for providing outstanding levels of customer service. Customers regularly praise the company for the speed at which it resolves issues and how readily available advisors are.

However, even though we think that Sky is one of the best broadband providers in the UK, there are potential downsides that you should be aware of before you sign with this ISP. For example, although they're reliable and quick, Sky's deals typically sit at the more expensive end of the market. Plus, the company's contracts are also usually lengthy and include cancellation penalties.

So if you think the particular deal we've highlighted here isn't right for you, or if you'd like to compare it to the other offers available on the market, then head over to our best broadband deals page.

