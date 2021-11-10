Trending

Get Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy or Far Cry 6 for free with this Amazon deal

Get one of the best new games free when you buy two others

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6 and Final Fantasy 7 boxart next to a Don't Miss sign
The Black Friday deals are starting to roll in, and for the gamers out there this amazing offer from Amazon is one you won't want to miss out on. Amazon is letting you buy three games for the price of two right now, and the list of eligible titles includes some of the best games that have been released this past year.

This deal also includes some of the best new games on the PS5 and Xbox Series X such as Deathloop, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Far Cry 6, and Life is Strange: True Colors as well as many others. Just be careful, though, as not all versions of the games are included in the deal so make sure to double-check the one you're after is discounted before you reach the checkout.

If you can't find three games you want then no worries, the deal also extends to a wide range of products including books, board games, and crafts supplies. You can find the full list at Amazon US.

Buy three games for the price of two at Amazon
Save up to $79.99 - Amazon has a great deal on right now where you can add three games from a selected list to your cart and only pay for two of them. This is a great chance to nab three games you've been waiting to play, or maybe grab a mate and share some savings.

