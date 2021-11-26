Get a free carrying case at Walmart when you buy an Oculus Quest 2 on Black Friday

As we start to see more Black Friday deals appear across this week now that the event is live, the Oculus Quest 2 is seeing some great deals land, especially if you're planning on taking the headset with you when traveling.

Walmart is offering the official carry case for free when you buy an Oculus Quest 2, saving you $49.99 if you were already planning on buying one.

As for this year's Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals, there's more available this year than any previous Black Friday event, with gift vouchers and credit towards a game being made available.

So if you've been wanting to try out Resident Evil 4 VR, you'll be able to buy it for free from the Oculus store.

The Oculus Quest 2 has earned positive reviews for offering a full-featured standalone VR experience without the danger of tripping over wires as previous VR headsets have shown.

Last year, stock started to run out over the Black Friday sales period. Just finding stock of the headset, regardless of deals was something of a challenge, but not this year.

However, if you're looking for a Quest 2 as a gift and you want to make sure that the headset will be protected when not in use, it's a great deal to look into.

free at Walmart Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case - free at Walmart

Save $49.99 - A well-designed case that fits both the headset and two controllers in one. You get this free when you buy an Oculus Quest 2 from Walmart, which makes it a great deal for when you want to take the headset and controllers with you.

With the Oculus Quest 2 growing ever more in popularity, it looks as though now is the perfect time to look into a headset.

Its appeal is mainly due to being wireless, instead of having to connect many cables to a PC in order to play a game. But this also makes it a great peripheral to carry around if you're visiting friends and family.

There's many games that have a pick up and play aspect to them, and in groups especially. So with this in mind, the Oculus Quest 2 is a great purchase to take round for parties and gatherings, New Years Eve being a prime example.

Alongside the case being able to store the two controllers as well, it's a great deal of paying nothing extra for something that will offer protection while being able to take it with you when needed.

