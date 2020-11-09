Gaming laptop deals: this $599 Asus TUF at Best Buy is great value for the money

Gaming laptop deals have really been heating up over the past few weeks - primarily because of the Black Friday sales, but there's one we've spotted in particular that we think is a great buy for gamers on a budget. This 15.6-inch Asus TUF at Best Buy for $599.99 - the recipient of a tasty $200 price cut.

For $599, this is easily one of our favorite gaming laptops deals this week, and there are a lot right now thanks to the upcoming Black Friday deals. Sure, with an Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 Ti graphics card it's not exactly challenging top-end Alienware laptops when it comes to power, but, for the price, you're getting a decent runner here. It's especially good if you're a casual gamer, but still want a gaming laptop that'll be able to handle the majority of new releases at acceptable (but not super-high) settings.

Just for comparison's sake, this Acer Nitro 5 (also on sale at Best Buy) is coming in at $619.99 right now but doesn't feature quite as good of a graphic card. This Dell G3 15 for $734.99 (was $859) over at the official Dell store is also on sale and features the same specs as the Asus, but it's over $130 more expensive for example.

The only thing that really comes's close to the Asus TUF's value in our books is this 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 for $719.99 at Best Buy, which, while having the same baseline specs, features a bigger screen and SSD - but of course at a $100 premium.

So, it's a great value gaming laptop deal in our eyes and crucially, one we don't expect to go any lower in this month's Black Friday laptop deals thanks to Best Buy's extended Holiday return period.

Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

A $200 price cut makes this mid-range Asus TUF gaming laptop come in at budget-laptop prices this week at Best Buy. For the price, you'll really struggle to beat the 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti - specs that are a fantastic starting point for anyone who's making their first steps into the wonderful world of PC gaming.

View Deal

Best Buy - see all of today's gaming laptop deals

Not convinced? Need more options? Head on over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals page, where we have over 20 different machines for all budgets to check out.