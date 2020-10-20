Gaming laptop deals: the Asus Zephyrus G14 is now $899 - its lowest price ever

Gaming laptop deals hunters, don't miss Best Buy's latest offer on our favorite gaming laptop - the Asus Zephyrus G14, which is on sale for just $899 right now, its cheapest price ever.

The Asus Zephyrus G14 currently holds our top spot for the best gaming laptop all around, and we were suitably impressed when we reviewed this great little machine earlier this year. Not only is it rocking a pretty small footprint - something you don't see on gaming laptop deals, which are normally pretty clunky affairs, but it's also got plenty of power under the hood, even on its baseline specification.

This Best Buy gaming laptop deal is on that baseline model and features a Ryzen 7-4800HS processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - great specs to get you gaming at 1080p. The powerful processor and lavishly large SSD are particular highlights here and actually lend themselves fantastically to applications outside of gaming - such a music production or design programs.

Subsequently, it's quite a versatile and nifty little machine that'll equally be at home at the workbench or gaming desk. If you're looking for that all-in-one, do-it-all laptop, you can definitely do a lot worse than this great gaming laptop deal at Best Buy this week.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Gaming laptop deals: Asus G14 at its lowest price

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,099 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 and pick up the baseline Asus Zephyrus model for its lowest price ever today at Best Buy. This small but mighty machine is one of our favorite gaming laptops right now and it's even pretty damn good for productivity too. Rocking a Ryzen 7-4800HS, GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this Asus is more than capable of handling itself when it comes to 1080p gaming.

View Deal

Best Buy - see all of this week's gaming laptop deals

see all of this week's gaming laptop deals Read more about the upcoming Black Friday 2020 sales event

Want to do a little bit more reading? Check out our dedicated best Asus Zephyrus G14 prices and deals article for a full breakdown of this awesome machine. If you need something cheaper, also recommended is our best cheap gaming laptop deals article, where prices start at just $629.