Gaming laptop deals offer cheap RTX cards plus up to $500 off Razer Blade 15

We've just spotted three excellent mid-week gaming laptop deals that are perfect for gamers on the go who want a machine that'll really push out some serious performance.

First up is this 15.6-inch Evoo at Walmart for $995 - a machine that's not exactly a looker, but does pack a hefty specs sheet. An RTX 2060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD easily makes this one of the most powerful laptops you can get for under $1,000 right now and a great buy.

If you value looks for your gaming laptop deals, however, then consider this $400 price cut on a Razer Blade 15 for $1,099.99 at Best Buy. With a GTX 1660 Ti, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this one's not quite as powerful as the Evoo above, but it's much, much more stylish with its all-aluminum chassis. You'll have to hurry to bag this one though - Best Buy's sale is only for 24 hours.

Finally, we have this absolutely stunning 4K Razer Blade 15 model for $1,799.99 at the official Razer store. Aside from a $500 price cut and 4K display, this one's also got an RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it an incredibly powerful machine.

While we normally feature cheap gaming laptop deals here at TechRadar - for our readers strictly on a budget - every now and again we spot a great higher-end machine that's definitely worthy of consideration. While slightly pricier, all three of the options on our list are great if you want something with a little more power, a little more style, and the added benefit of not needing to upgrade for a while.

Outside the US? See the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Great gaming laptop deals this week

Evoo 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $995 at Walmart

It might not be the flashiest laptop on the market, but this 15.6-inch at Walmart manages to pack in a ton of powerful components for the money. For the price, the RTX 2060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7-4800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are very competitive and you'll have no problems running the vast majority of games at very respectable frame rates indeed.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Speaking of flashy gaming laptops, here's a huge price cut on last year's Razer Blade 15 Base model - one of the best-looking laptops on the market bar none. With a GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Intel Core i7-10750H, this one doesn't quite have the same level of specs as the Evoo above, but you're of course getting a gorgeous full-aluminum chassis here that'll definitely stand out.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Razer

Save $500 - If you want a gaming laptop deal that'll look good and perform incredibly, then consider this upgraded 2020 Razer Blade 15, which is being reduced to clear right now at the official site. Not only does this one have a 4K display, but it's also packing in an RTX 2070, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-10750H. While last year's model, this one will have no problems maxing out games at 1080p and will handle a spot of 4K gaming too.View Deal

