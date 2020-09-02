Gaming laptop deals: B&H's Intel Gamer Days sale offers fantastic prices this week

B&H Photo isn't always known as a top destination for gaming laptop deals but its participation in this year's Intel Gamer Days sale is definitely challenging that notion with some great prices on some excellent Intel-based gaming laptops.

Our favorite gaming laptop deal this week is on a Lenovo Legion 5 for just $1,229 (was $1,599), one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for an RTX 2070 and Intel Core i7 equipped machine. You'll have to hurry, however, as this one in particular expires at the end of today.

If you're looking for something cheaper then no worries, there are still plenty of excellent options. Take this Lenovo IdeaPad gaming 3 for just $699 (was $749) and this awesome Acer Nitro 5 for just $999 (was $1,069) - both excellent options at their relative price points. The Acer Nitro 5 is especially worth taking note of, as it's easily one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, which, is not only super speedy, but supports new tech like Ray-Tracing as well.

Not fast enough for you? Check out this $250 discount on a Lenovo Legion 7 for just $1,599 (was $1,849) - a great price on a machine that's totally ready for all the newest releases. Inside is a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 2070 Max-Q, specs that will pretty much demolish all but the most demanding game at 1080p gaming.

That's all we've got from B&H's Intel Gamer Days sale this week, but if you're interested in seeing other great deals, head over to our Labor Day Sales page, which is running alongside this promotion.

This week's gaming laptop deals at B&H

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop: $749 $699 at B&H Photo

This Lenovo IdeaPad is a great pick for those who want something that manages to pack in recent components but doesn't break the bank. Inside you're getting a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1650, and a combo of a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive, which are excellent specs for the money. Note - this deal is actually on backorder now, but you can still pick one up for a discounted price.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $1,069 $999 at B&H Photo

This Acer Nitro 5 has to be one of the best bang for the buck gaming laptops we've seen in a while, now made even better thanks to the $70 discount from B&H. Right here you're getting an RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i7-9750H all for just under a grand, which are specs you don't often see at this price point at all.

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop: $1,599 $1,229 at B&H Photo

Hurry! This gaming laptop deal on a Lenovo Legion 5 is available for today only. This machine features an Intel Core i7-10750H, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB SSD - absolutely stunning specs for the money. It's also got a 144Hz screen, which when paired with the RTX 2060 graphics card will ensure your frame rates stay as silky smooth as possible.

Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop: $1,849 $1,599 at B&H Photo

Save $250 on an absolute beast this week at the B&H Intel gamer days laptop sale. This Lenovo Legion 7 comes packed with an Intel Core i7-10750H, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 1TB SSD, and 32GB of RAM - specs that will hang with the very best from the likes of Alienware and Razer. This one's definitely a hefty investment but if you have your sights on the best performance possible, it's definitely a worthwhile one.

B&H Photo : see all the gaming laptop deals and Intel Gamer Days Special

