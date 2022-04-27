Every movie and TV show coming to Prime Video in May 2022

Audio player loading…

Prime Video has slowly been going about its business as we enter the next stage of 2022. We're almost a third of the way through this year and, after delivering a number of quality shows and movies to us between January and April, Amazon's streaming platform is gearing up to bring more top-tier quality your way.

The biggest Prime Video shows and films of the year – namely, The Boys season 3 and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – won't be with us for a while yet. However, there are other intriguing movies and TV series coming to Prime Video this month, with a pleasing blend of first- and third-party content set to arrive shortly.

Survival drama series The Wilds returns for its second outing, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's predecessor – Into the Spider-Verse – swings its way onto Prime Video. A new dating show, sci-fi drama, and numerous films are also set to launch on the streamer, too, so there's bound to be something that'll pique your interest.

Like last month, Prime Video's monthly pickings aren't as extensive as Netflix's, but there's enough here to keep your occupied. Here, then, is every movie and show coming to Prime Video in May 2022.

Prime Video in May 2022: the highlights

The Wilds season 2

When to stream it: Friday, May 6

After its first (and break-out) season wowed audiences back in December 2020, The Wilds returns for its second outing in early May.

For those unfamiliar with the hit Prime Video series: The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls who, on the way to a Hawaii-based female empowerment retreat, are marooned on a deserted island after the airplane they were on crashes into the ocean. The show follow these castaways as they learn to work and live together, but something isn't quite right about the island they're stationed on, or the events surrounding the plane crash itself...

We'll refrain from spoiling The Wilds' first season here – those who have seen the show will know what goes down as part of its plot anyway. Suffice to say, though, you'll certainly want to check The Wilds out before season 2 returns, with its diverse and representative cast, engaging narrative, and surprise reveals positioning it as a must watch for any Prime Video subscriber.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

When to stream it: Friday, May 6

Arguably the best Spider-Man movie of all-time – though we're sure 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2021's No Way Home will have something to say about that – thwips its way onto Prime Video in May. And, if you haven't seen it (and why wouldn't you have done so!?) yet, you're in for a real treat.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a visual feast for the eyes, with its comic book style animation, laugh out loud moments, heart-wrenching story, and superb soundtrack setting it apart from its live-action Spider-Man brethren. Honestly, it's hard to do it justice in just a few paragraphs, but it's definitely worth watching if you're a Spidey, superhero, comic book, or general movie fan. Oh, and it did the whole Marvel multiverse plot thread before Marvel's Phase 4 plans introduced it in its MCU movie and TV shows, so it's a pioneering flick in many ways.

Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a rebellious Puerto-Rican-American teen who – yep, you guessed it – gets bitten by a radioactive spider. After his universe's Peter Parker/Spider-Man is killed by the villainous Kingpin, Miles takes it upon himself – with a little help from Spider-Men and Spider-Women from across the multiverse – to take action and prevent Kingpin from carrying out his nefarious plan.

There's a reason (well, multiple, actually) it makes our best superhero films ever made. Stick this on your 'to watch' list immediately.

Night Sky

When to stream it: Friday, May 20

Now this could be something of a sleeper hit for Prime Video. A sci-fi drama thriller starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, with input from The Crown director-executive producer Philip Martin? Consider us sold.

Simmons and Spacek star as Franklin and Irene York, an elderly couple who, years earlier, discovered a chamber – buried in their backyard – that acts as a portal to a distant and seemingly uninhabitable planet. The pair have closely guarded this secret ever since, but it isn't long before their neighbors and the authorities begin to take an interest in the Yorks' private getaway – especially when an enigmatic young man called Jude (Chai Hansen) mysteriously appears on the previously deserted planet.

Amazon Studios has a knack for bringing us surprising, thoughtful, endearing, and gripping sci-fi projects, with the likes of Tales from the Loop, Solos, and the recently released Outer Range drawing in viewers. Expect Night Sky to perform a similar feat later this month.

Prime Video in May 2022: all content

Everything coming to Prime Video in May 2022

Night Sky looks like it'll be a fun sci-fi drama when it lands on Prime Video this month. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Here's a full albeit brief rundown of every film and TV series that'll be available to stream on Prime Video as soon as May 2022 rolls around.

May 1

A League Of Their Own

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

Bad Influence

Battleship

Blackfish

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Blue's Clues season 1

Courage Under Fire

Crank

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Dude, Where's My Car?

Enemy of the State

Europa Report

Eye For An Eye

Fargo

Fat Albert

Field of Dreams

The Guardian

Hitman

Independence Day

Lucky Number Slevin

Mamma Mia!

The Namesake

Office Space

Open Range

Pearl Harbor

Platoon

The Rage: Carrie 2

Road to Perdition

Red Tails

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sideways

Taken

Tangerine

Tombstone

Tooth Fairy 2

The Ugly Truth

Valley Girl

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

The Woods

Zero Dark Thirty

May 6

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico (Amazon Original Series)

Soho Theater Live season 3 (Amazon Original Series)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Contractor

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith (Amazon Original Series)

The Wilds season 2 (Amazon Original Series)

May 10

Respect

May 13

The Kids in the Hall (Amazon Original Series)

May 18

Lovestruck High (Amazon Original Series)

May 19

Bang Bang Baby season 1 part 2

May 20

Night Sky (Amazon Original Series)

May 27