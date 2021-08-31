Early Labor Day deal drops the iPad Air to its lowest price ever

Labor Day is less than a week away, and we've spotted an early deal on Apple's powerful iPad Air 4. Right now, you can get the 2020 iPad Air on sale for $499.99 (was $599). That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 10.9-inch tablet.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the iPad Air 4 on sale for $499.99 - that's the lowest price we've seen and $20 less than Prime Day's best-ever deal. The 2020 iPad Air tablet comes with 64GB of storage and includes Touch ID, Apple Pay and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

The iPad Air 4 features a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an impressive camera system, and Touch-ID for secure authentication. Perfect for students, the versatile iPad delivers more power than most laptops thanks to Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which allows you to run the latest apps and stream high-quality video. You're also getting 64GB of storage, Apply Pay, and an impressive 10 hours of battery life.



While we've recently seen Amazon drop the iPad Air to this record-low price, we typically don't see all colors on sale as we do with today's deal. As of right now, Amazon has all colors in stock, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

