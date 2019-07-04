Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Kindle Unlimited's ebooks are free for 3 months

Things are heating up extra early for this year's big sale. That's right, we're edging ever closer to the best Amazon Prime Day deals that officially kick off on July 15. But Amazon is already stoking our interests with tempting offers on a range of its memberships and keen readers should take note of this one especially.

You can now sign up for three whole months of Kindle Unlimited for absolutely nothing. Usually you only get 30-days free, but this is a huge, albeit temporary improvement.

Three-months should give you plenty of time to consider if you want to become a paying member at $9.99/£7.99 a month afterwards. If you're not quite getting through enough books a month to make it worthwhile you might find that just paying for individual titles at your leisure is the better option. This is absolutely the best offer we've ever seen for trying Kindle Unlimited.

Note, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this extra long free trial period. On the plus side, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now. And we'd certainly advise doing so if you haven't already as the Prime Day deals are strictly members-only, so don't miss out.

If you're in the US and don't have Prime and don't really fancy it, you'll have the option of getting three months for $9.99 which is still a lot better than the $29.97 it would usually cost.

Prime membership is also plenty handy for super fast delivery on millions of items and there's loads of content to watch for TV and movie fans on the Prime Video streaming service. Check out our picks of the best Amazon Prime TV shows and best Amazon Prime movies to set up your next binge.

The best Kindle Unlimited offer yet

Amazon's Kindle titles can of course be read on Kindle e-readers, but you can also enjoy them via apps on your smartphone or tablet. Kindle e-readers are our favorite way to read ebooks though as they offer epic battery life and the screens are excellent for glare-free reading. If you've fancied picking one up for a while, you're almost at the perfect time to do so.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kindle Unlimited isn't just about having the equivalent of the Netflix of ebooks at your disposal, the service has a huge collection of magazines, graphic novels and audiobooks included with the subscription service too.

Amazon Prime Day will see loads of items discounted between July 15-16 and Kindles get fantastic deals every time, often the cheapest prices of the year. And seeing as current prices are sat at the full MSRP/RRP you should absolutely wait. If you want to compare the different models available, head on over to our best Kindle prices and deals guide for a detailed rundown.

Music fans may want to take advantage of a huge discount on the Amazon Music Unlimited service too.