Don't miss - this Beats Solo Pro Black Friday deal is cheaper than ever at Walmart

Looking for a seriously fun pair of headphones? If so, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair than with this Beats Solo Pro Black Friday deal, as Walmart has currently discounted the headphones to the cheapest price we've ever seen from the online retailer.

It's currently one of the best US Black Friday 2021 audio deals we've seen, taking the Beats Solo Pro down to just $99. Walmart previously had the headphones available for $149, but they've now been dropped a further $50. That's an astonishing saving considering the Solo Pro headphones usually retail for $299, though we often see the price dip well below that across many retailers.

Among Apple's repertoire, the Beats Solo Pro can often be seen as a cheaper alternative to the AirPods Max. However, we actually prefer the Beats headphones in a number of key areas. Battery life, for one, is staggeringly high, ranging from anywhere between 22 to 40 hours on a single charge based on whether you have features like transparency and active noise cancellation switched on.

Today's best Beats Solo Pro Black Friday deal

Beats Solo Pro wireless over-ear headphones: $149 Beats Solo Pro wireless over-ear headphones: $149 $99 at Walmart

Save $50 - This is a significant discount for the Beats Solo Pro, so we'd recommend acting as soon as possible to secure a pair of these brilliant sounding cans before Walmart inevitably runs out of stock.

There is a reason why the Beats Solo Pro headphones are so cheap right now. Apple has actually discontinued the product, alongside some other Beats stalwarts, to make room for newer products like the Beats Fit Pro true wireless earbuds. As such, we're now seeing retailers aggressively slash prices in order to sell through old stock, and there's never been a better time to get your hands on one of the best over-ear headphones you can buy.

