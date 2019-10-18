Dell XPS 13’s $689 price cut makes it seem like Black Friday has come early

You might think the Dell XPS 13 with a 4K touchscreen is a completely unaffordable proposition – and it certainly carries a hefty price tag, but this equally hefty discount of almost $700 is as likely as good as anything you’ll see on Black Friday.

This XPS 13 is powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU (with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620), backed with 8GB of system RAM (2,133MHz) and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for storage.

The jewel in the crown is the 13.3-inch 4K resolution InfinityEdge touchscreen with vanishingly slim bezels and jaw-dropping image quality. As we observed in our review, it’s super-sharp – maybe even overkill for this size of screen actually – and movies will look amazing thanks to Dell’s CinemaColor tools combined with popping HDR techniques and a brightness of 400 nits (for the uninitiated, that’s seriously bright).

This very latest version of the Dell XPS 13 doesn’t change all that much compared to its predecessor, but it’s still good to have a more cutting-edge processor on board, and there’s a major boost to battery life (which is always great to see on a portable).

This particular model from Dell remains at the top of our best laptops in the world list, and with a $689 discount, it can be had for just $979.99. A notebook bargain if ever we saw one…

Dell XPS 13 with 4K display $1,668.99 $979.99 at Dell

This XPS 13 in rose gold has a powerful Intel Core i7-8565U capable of Turbo up to 4.6GHz, and is a veritable steal with a massive $689 knocked off (that represents a 42% discount). Use the discount code DBLTXPS13G at checkout to get that gigantic saving applied.View Deal

Who knows, we might see some even bigger price cuts and more tempting bargains on notebooks when Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019 actually arrive, but as mentioned, this particular discount is likely to be right up there with the best you’ll see anywhere this year.

