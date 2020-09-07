It's the last chance to score a Dell XPS 13 for $699 in today's Labor Day sales

If you're on the hunt for a cheap Dell XPS 13 then you've only today to check out the latest Dell Labor Day sale, a one-off yearly promotion that's currently rocking some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Even though you're up against the clock here, you won't be disappointed - trust us. Prices are starting at just $699.99 right now for this 2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen and a good buy for those who want a (relatively) cheap Dell XPS 13 for college or work.

For those looking for a more powerful machine, we recommend checking out this mid-tier 256GB equipped Dell XPS 13 for just $832.99 (was $899) and this 512GB, Core i7 packed Dell XPS 13 for $1,077.99 (was $1,249.99). The latter especially is receiving a hefty $221 discount thanks to the Dell Labor Day sale and is offering one of the best value ultrabook prices today. Even though it's a high asking price, it'll be sure to handle all but the most intensive gaming applications with ease and it'll also last you a few good years before you'll need an upgrade.

While all three of our favorite Dell XPS 13 deals are for 2019 models this week, don't be fooled into thinking these laptops are yesterday's news - they're still packing 10th gen Intel Core processors and generous helpings of RAM and storage. In fact, we've got no hesitation in recommending these over the 2020 models if you're looking for outright value. They generally come in around $200 cheaper thanks to these sales, and still have the same great screens as the 2020 models, albeit with slightly thicker bezels.

The best Dell XPS 13 deals this week

Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $150 on one of the cheapest Dell XPS 13 deals we've seen in a long time. In fact, it's only $20 more expensive than the cheapest deal we've ever seen here at TechRadar. Even though it's the entry-level spec, thanks to the Dell Labor Day sale this XPS is outstanding value and still packs some decent components, namely a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

2019 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $899.99 $832.99 at Dell

If the above entry-level spec isn't enough for you, check this Dell XPS 13 deal on a 2019 standard model. You're keeping the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor here, but upping to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That gives you a little more headroom for storage and multitasking, making this one suited to more intensive applications.



2019 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,249.99 $1,028.99 at Dell

Or, go all-out and save $221 in the Dell Labor Day sale with this upgraded 2019 Dell XPS 13 with top-end components. Perhaps the best overall value Dell XPS 13 deal on our list, this one's packing a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's a huge amount of power for the asking price and definitely a worthwhile investment if you're looking for a powerful ultrabook.

