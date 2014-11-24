Monitor deals: how to save big on screens this holiday season

If you're trying to decide which monitor to buy for your loved on this holiday season, don't wait until your alarm clock rings on November 28. There are a ton of amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals available at your favorite online and brick & mortar retailers. TechRadar's expert editors have compiled a list of the best deals on monitors this holiday season.

Best in-store retail monitor deals

Check out this amazing New York B&H BenQ BL2710PT 27" Quad HD LED AHVA Monitor deal. After a mail-in rebate, the monitor can be yours for only $399 – a cost savings of $100.

With this awesome Walmart AOC 27" LED Monitor deal, you can have this panel for only $179 this holiday season. That's a price reduction of $80!

This Best Buy 28" Samsung UD590 Series U28D590D 4K UHD deal is available for $479.99 this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This promotion will save you $120 on one of the best monitors we've tested yet.

There is also a great deal at Best Buy on LG's 27-inch IPS LED HD monitor for $199.99 - a cost savings of $100.

Best online monitor deals

This sick Amazon ViewSonic VA2212M-LED 22-Inch LED-Lit Monitor deal is available for $119 on the mega shopping site, down from its original price of $220.

On the Samsung website, you can buy the Samsung 27-inch curved LED monitor for $329.99. This monitor will go back $429 on December 2.

If you're still into 1080p monitors, the AOC 27" Class LED Backlit Monitor is available on TigerDirect for $199.99, a cost-savings of $80.