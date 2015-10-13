Apple just launched a brand new Retina 4K 21.5-inch iMac

Apple has just updated its entire iMac family bringing along with it a 21.5-inch iMac range with 4K display.

The new 3,840 x 2,160 Retina display comes as a huge improvement to the 1080p found in outgoing models. Aside from the resolution bump, Apple claims the new display technology behind the panel can show 25% more colors, making them more vibrant and accurate.

Apple has also updated the internals on its smaller iMac with Intel Broadwell processors and the start spec comes configured with a 3.1GHz quad-core i5 chip. Not exactly the newest and hottest upgrade, since the world has since moved onto next generation Skylake processors, but these chips are still relatively new.

The 4K iMac starts at £1,199 and users will still be able to pick up an non-Ultra HD version for £899.

5K screens standard

Apple also refreshed its line up of 27-inch iMacs, making it so every model comes with a 5K display.

Previously, the Ultra HD screen option was limited to the higher-end $1,999 or £1,449. But now it also comes on the lowest-end model priced at $1,799 or £1,449.