The best cheap TV deals in March 2018: 4K TVs for less

Cheap TV deals are on our radar throughout the year as we check through the most reliable retailers to find you the finest bargains every week. 4K TVs have generally taken over nowadays and have come down in price much faster than HD TVs did.

Select highlights this week include a couple of fantastic offers at AO.com where you can get a 60-inch 4K HDR TV for just £599 and another cheap TV that caught our eye there was a 55-inch 4K model for a tiny £379. If you're looking for something with a little more pizzazz, there's a gorgeous LG OLED TV with a £300 discount and a five year guarantee at Currys.

Take a look at our carefully curated extensive selection below. We've split the 4K TV deals into different size categories immediately after our pick for cheap TV deal of the week. Whatever your budget, we're sure we can find something for you. Towards the bottom of the page, you'll also find a few HD TV deals (non-4K models). When you compare prices though, you really don't have to pay much more at all to get a modern 4K TV instead.

Now's a great time to upgrade with a cheap 4K TV deal, especially with Netflix, Amazon, BBC and Sky all increasing their 4K content. Nowadays, pretty much every TV comes with Freeview (no more set-top boxes!) and also Smart TV functionality via your home internet - we'll be sure to mention it if they don't though.

TechRadar's cheap TV deal of the week

Hisense H60NEC5600UK 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £599 | AO.com

An unbelievable price for a 60-inch TV with smart features and a 4K HDR display. You only have to look at the other prices in the size category to see what a huge saving this Hisense TV deal provides even before today's discount.

Cheap TV deals (40-49 inch):

Samsung UE40MU6120 40-inch 4K TV | Now £369 | AO's ebay

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV with HDR from a reputable name then this is a very decent offering from Samsung and now £100 cheaper than usual thanks to the promotion.

Panasonic 40-inch 40EX700B 4K TV | Now £449 | John Lewis

This 4K set offers four times the resolution of Full HD and has been greatly reduced from its original £800. This model not only supports 4K HDR, but the refresh rate of the screen is a blistering 1600Hz, making it excellent for sports and other fast-moving images. You're also getting a reassuring five-year guarantee.

Toshiba 43U6763DB 43-inch Smart 4K TV | Now £299.99 | Very

This is super cheap for a 4K TV. You're not getting HDR, but if that's not an issue then this could be the TV deal you've been looking for. It still comes with Freeview HD and smart apps like Netflix, iPlayer, 4OD and more.

Hisense H43N5300 43-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £329 | Argos

The lack of HDR keeps the cost satisfyingly low on this 43-inch 4K Smart TV. If you've no desire to take advantage of HDR content in gaming or on select streamed content, this this is more than enough TV for your money.

LG 43UJ630V 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Now £339 | Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap 43-inch 4K TV deal but don't fancy the Hisense models, how about this discounted LG TV? Despite the super low cost you're still getting a 4K HDR screen and a rich selection of Smart TV apps like Netflix, iPlayer and Amazon Video. At £90 less than its regular price, this is certainly one to consider for LG fans.

Hisense H45N5750 45-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £344 | Argos

Hisense is dominating the market for low cost, high quality 4K TVs and is even managing to throw down some big discounts on the HDR-sporting models like this one too. You're also getting smart apps like iPlayer, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Toshiba 49U5766DB 49-inch smart 4K TV | Now £349 | Amazon

This is a very cheap TV for the 49-inch 4K range and the lack of a HDR screen could be the reason why. For us, we think HDR is pretty important, especially for forwards-facing gaming and top-end streaming services. So maybe take a look at some of the other choices on this page before settling on this one. We've seen 49-inch HDR models for £50 more.

Hisense H49N5500UK 49-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £378 | Amazon

At £378 this deal caught our eye as a cheap TV measuring 49-inches for well under £500. Hisense is a budget specialist in these parts and this is a great price considering you're getting a HDR 4K display.

LG 49UJ630 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | Now £399 | Amazon

Looking to get in on the 4K revolution on a budget? This LG set may not boast HDR, but has one of the most intuitive and broad smart TV operating systems built in.

Sony Bravia KD49XE7003 HDR 4K TV | Now £529 | John Lewis

Sony Bravia TVs of this size aren't usually available for such a low price. This model is certainly worth a look too with built-in smart TV apps and a 4K HDR screen. Want a deal clincher? How does a free five year guarantee sound?



Cheap TV deals (50-59 inch):

Techwood 55AO6USB 55-inch Smart 4K TV | Now £379 | AO

Yes, you really can get a 55-inch 4K TV for just £379. Better yet, it's a smart TV, meaning you can enjoy watching Netflix and catch up apps like iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4. The sound and picture quality won't be as good as the pricier deals on this page, but if you just want a massive screen for a low cost then this is the cheap TV deal for you.

Digihome 50292UHDDLEDCNTD 50-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £399 | Tesco

This would usually be a great deal for a 50-inch 4K TV, but the cheap 55-inch TV offer above has put this one in the shade this week. Otherwise, this is still a very cheap price for a 4K TV of this size, especially as you're also getting the usual smart TV apps like iPlayer and Netflix.

Samsung UE50MU6120 50-inch Smart 4K | Now £440 | Amazon

That's a seriously cheap TV deal on a massive 50-inch Samsung 4K TV. We're more used to seeing smaller brands like Hisense going under the £500 mark at these sizes. Not only are you getting a 4K picture, but HDR (High Dynamic Range) too and a host of Smart TV apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Philips 50PUS6162 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £449.99 | Very

Very is currently the cheapest around for this popular Philips TV. Like we keep saying though, any known-brand 4K TV going for under £500 is always going to catch our eye. Especially when it also has a HDR (High Dynamic Range) display and a fleet of smart TV apps built-in.

Philips 50PUS6262 50-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV | Now £479.99 | Very

This Ambilight TV is usually much more expensive, but Very has knocked some extra money off this week, making it comparable to non-Ambilight TVs in the Philips range. Don't expect this price to last long.

Hisense H50N6800 50-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £519.99 | Very

Hisense is really making a name for itself right now with some of the best cheap 4K TVs across multiple sizes. This 50-inch TV comes with a sweet 4K picture and Smart TV functions - all viewable in glorious HDR.

Hisense H55N5700 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £479 | Amazon

Hisense are taking the cheaper 4K TV world by storm and this is a cracking deal for a 55-inch 4K TV. This deal is improved further by the fact you're also getting a HDR screen. Which given the sub-£500 price tag on a model of this size is something very special indeed for bargain hunters.

Philips 55PUS6262 55-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV | Now £549.99 | Very

Argos recently put the price of this Ambilight TV deal back up to £619. Thankfully Very has stepped in to match the old offer. Amazon also has a few more discounted Ambilight models. Ambilight TVs are excellent for adding extra ambiance to your movies as colour radiates out from the sides of the TV onto nearby walls, matching the on-screen action.

LG 55UJ670V 55-inch HDR 4K Smart TV | Now £579.99 | Very

While there are cheaper 55-inch 4K TV deals in our selection this month, LG is one of the most loved brands going and we're quite taken with this offer. You're all set with the best range of smart TV apps too.

Samsung UE55MU6220 55-inch curved HDR 4K TV | Now £589.99 | Very

Samsung's mid-range 4K TVs are amongst the best around thanks to their high-quality VA panels and Tizen operating system. This is £200 cheaper than recent months and an excellent curved smart TV for anyone looking to dive into a new world of 4K TV.

Panasonic TX-58EX700B 58-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £599 | Currys

This large 58-inch TV is much cheaper than similar models in this size range too so could be the one for you as it ticks all the boxes with smart TV apps, 4K and HDR. Even more so as it's £100 cheaper than it was last week!

Samsung UE55MU7000 4K TV | Now £769 | John Lewis

If you can afford to spend a bit more over the cheaper TVs seen earlier in this article you could treat yourself to this lush 10-bit screen from Samsung. The ports are included in a neat box that extends from the TV via a cable, making this much easier to wall-mount while still having easy access to the cables. Amazon has this TV for the same price, but John Lewis is offering an excellent five year guarantee.

Panasonic 58DX802B HDR 4K 3D Smart TV | £899 | John Lewis

This Panasonic 'Freestyle Design' stand is one of the most stunning looking TVs we've seen in recent years and will be a real centerpiece in your living room. The internal spec is amongst the best out there too. John Lewis is also currently £100 cheaper than the next best deal and is offering a five year warranty.

LG OLED55C7V 55-inch Smart 4K HDR OLED TV £1499 at Currys

This LG OLED TV is one of the best TVs around with some excellent reviews and we've never seen it for less. For the deepest on-screen blacks and a wide array of 4K HDR support, you can't do better at this price. Originally costing £2699 at launch last summer (£1799 recently), it’s just £1499 today. Naturally, it comes packing all the best Smart TV apps and Currys has even added a five year guarantee at no extra cost.

Cheap TV deals (60-85 inch):

Techwood 65AO6USB 65-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £599 | AO

You're getting an extra five inches on this massive TV deal for the same price as the TV above. That being said this TV doesn't have HDR . For us, that's a pretty big feature and we'd go with the slightly smaller Hisense deal above for the lower price instead. Any other day though, this is a great deal for a 65-inch 4K TV.

Hisense H65N5750 65-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £789 | Amazon

A similar set to the large Hisense TV deal above, but with a screen stretching all the way to 65-inches. It's quite jump in price for the extra five inches, but this is still way under the cost for most TVs of this size. Time to get the tape measure out at home?

LG 65UJ651V 65-inch 4K TV |Now £999 | Argos

This is a pretty small price for such a big screen from the respected LG company. 65 inches, 4K and HDR support, and a trusted TV brand all for under £1000 at Argos thanks to the £100 discount.

Sony Bravia 85-inch KD85XD8505 LED HDR 4K TV | Now £7899 | Currys

So, you're absolutely sure you can fit this in through the door? Will it get around the corner on the stairs? Serious questions that should be ignored in favour of owning this monstrosity. Buy it now and bask in its glory (you won't need any heating if you sit close enough). Consequences are for lesser beings, and this Currys TV deal comes with a five year guarantee too.

More large screen 4K TV deals

If you're after more seriously large TV deals, we should warn you, they don't come cheap. However, if you want to see some more large screen TV deals -we're talking about 65 to 85-inch TVs- we'd recommend heading over to John Lewis, Currys and Amazon as they seem to stock more models than most UK retailers.

Not found the right cheap TV for you today? Or maybe you'd prefer to directly browse the TVs at your favourite retailers instead of our highlights of the best cheap TV deals? We're updating this page on a regular basis, so you may have better look another day. If you want to take a look for yourself now though, here are the direct links to a the full collection of TV deals at multiple stores.

The best cheap HD TV deals

If the 4K TV deals still look a bit expensive or you simply wont be needing 4K anytime soon, you can still get a great deal on a HD TV. After all, HD still has the picture to dazzle providing you're watching the right content on anything from Netflix to your PS4. Let's have a look at some of the best bargains this week.