Want a cheap Galaxy S8 and free Gear VR? Samsung’s trade-in deal is $300 off

The Samsung Galaxy S8 deals never stop coming, and now Samsung is offering another whopper of a deal with up to $300 of a new Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus with the trade-in of a number of devices.

Topping off this deal, Samsung will include a free Gear VR headset with the phone, so you can get one of the best phones on the market and one of the best mobile-based VR headset all at once.

This deal requires that you trade in your old phone, and will discount the Galaxy S8 price by either $200 or $300 depending on the phone traded in. For the Galaxy S8, that can mean a price as low as $424. And for the Galaxy S8 Plus, the price can hit $524.

Toss in the value of a Gear VR headset, and this deal means serious savings.

Here are the eligible devices for trade-in and how much they'll reduce the Galaxy S8 price.

$300 Trade-ins:

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge / S7 Active

iPhone 7 / 7 Plus

Google Pixel / Pixel XL

LG G4 / G5 / G6 / V20

$200 Trade-ins:

Galaxy S5 / S6 / S6 Edge / S6 Edge Plus

iPhone 5 / 5S / 6 / 6 Plus / 6S / 6S Plus / SE

If you don't have any interest in the Gear VR, it's worth noting that the Galaxy Note 8 is eligible for the same trade-in discount. Considering the new Galaxy Note 8 is upwards of $900, it doesn't hurt to save a quick $300.

For anyone who doesn't have a phone to trade in, there's to save $150 on the Galaxy Note 8 from Best Buy. You can check out the Galaxy Note 8 Best Buy deal here.