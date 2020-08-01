Cheap 4K TV deals drop to $229 at Best Buy this weekend

If you've been hesitant to upgrade to 4K due to the prices of TVs when the technology first launched, now's your time to make the jump. Cheap 4K TV deals are offering some excellent discounts on these budget Insignia displays at Best Buy right now. In fact, 4K technology has been falling in price over the last couple of years, so these sets were already cost-effective. With these extra discounts, however, you'll be able to pick up a 4K TV for as little as $229.

That's the price of a 43-inch display, but if you're after something a little larger you'll find the 50-inch model available for $299, or enjoy an $80 price cut on the larger 55-inch TV. These low prices will get you 4K resolution for a fraction of the cost you may have seen a few years ago. That's because you're pretty much just upgrading your resolution here, with some handy Alexa features and impressive HDR with Dolby audio added in.

If you're looking for more premium features like HDR10 and powerful processors to upscale your content to the best it can possibly be, you'll be looking a little further up the price scale. Thankfully, you can still save cash on these models - with the 2020 Samsung Class 7 and LG displays also included in this week's 4K TV deals.

You'll find these cheap TVs just below, but scroll further for more premium options, or the latest sales from the UK and Australia.

Cheap 4K TVs from $229 at Best Buy

More 4K TV deals

Toshiba LF621U21 43-inch UHD 4K TV: $329.99 $249.99 at Amazon

This Toshiba model adds Dolby Vision to your cheap 4K TV, and comes in at just $249 this weekend thanks to an $80 price cut at Amazon. This is the 2020 model as well, so you're getting the latest release with 2160p resolution and Alexa compatibility as well.

Samsung Class 7 Series 65-inch UHD 4K TV | $549.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a larger display, there's a $20 discount on this Samsung Class 7 65-inch TV. This was already a well priced 2020 release, so picking up an extra (albeit small) discount makes this even better value.

LG UN7070 Series 75-inch UHD 4K TV | $899 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on this massive 75-inch 4K TV deal at Best Buy. There's a 2160p IPS panel on here, with a quad-core processor for upscaling, Active HDR10 and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay 2 and HomeKit as well.

