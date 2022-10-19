Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.

It'll work like this. A new batch of Walmart Black Friday deals will launch every Monday at 7pm ET in November and remain available throughout the week - or until stocks last. The only exception is the fourth and final event on November 28, which will be the retailer's grand finale: a one-day Cyber Monday sale. You'll find them all on Walmart's dedicated sales page (opens in new tab).

Event 1: starts Nov 7 at 7pm ET (Walmart Plus early access from 12pm ET)

starts Nov 7 at 7pm ET (Walmart Plus early access from 12pm ET) Event 2: starts Nov 14 at 7pm ET (Walmart Plus early access from 12pm ET)

starts Nov 14 at 7pm ET (Walmart Plus early access from 12pm ET) Event 3: starts Nov 21 at 7pm ET (Walmart Plus early access from 12pm ET)

starts Nov 21 at 7pm ET (Walmart Plus early access from 12pm ET) Event 4: one-day Cyber Monday sale on Nov 28

(Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart has promised significant preparation has gone into this holiday season to ensure inventory is strong and popular deals remain in stock longer. That said, if you do want to ensure you bag the bargains before everyone else, there will once again be an early access period to all of these Black Friday Deals for Days events for Walmart Plus members.

In fact, the retailer has extended the early access time window this year to seven hours. It's an increase from four hours last year. That means subscribers have from 12pm ET to 7pm ET each Monday to root around the digital aisles while the others are queuing at the online storefront. That will be useful if there are some gifts you definitely want to secure and avoid the dreaded out-of-stock messages.

If you're interested, you can sign up to Walmart Plus for $12.95 a month (opens in new tab). A full-year membership costs $98. As well as early access to this year's Black Friday deals at Walmart, membership comes with a number of other benefits such as free shipping, savings on fuel, exclusive rewards, discounts and a free Paramount Plus subscription.

You can be sure that we'll be on hand to bring you all the very best Walmart Black Friday deals here at TechRadar across every one of these events in November as part of our wider coverage of this year's Black Friday sales.