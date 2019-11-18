Best Buy Black Friday doorbuster deal: save $150 on the Beats Studio 3 headphones

Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner and Best Buy is giving us a preview of the sale event with fantastic doorbuster deals that you can shop right now. Today only you can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99. That's a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones.



The Beats Studio 3 headphones deliver a premium sound experience by providing pure adaptive noise cancelation that actively blocks external noise. The wireless headphones feature Apple's W1 chip, which results in improved connectivity and longer battery life. The convenient on-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, and activate Siri without touching your phone. The cushioned headphones are available in three different color choices and provide up to 40 hours of battery life.



This is a fantastic price for a pair of high-quality wireless headphones and an amazing deal to snag before the madness of Best Buy's Black Friday sale officially begins. This offer is only valid for today, so you should take advantage of this doorbuster deal while you can.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

