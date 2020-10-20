Black Friday preview at Best Buy: 4K TV deals from Samsung, LG, Toshiba, and more

The Best Buy Black Friday sale will be here before you know it, and the retailer is giving us an early preview with a 60-hour sale that includes incredible 4K TV deals that work with Amazon Alexa from brands like Samsung, LG, Toshiba, and more.



Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals include a wide range of television sets with several different sizes, features, and price points. You'll find discounts on Samsung's stunning Frame Series, Fire TV Edition sets, and the all-new Samsung Serif series.



Our top picks include this Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV that's on sale for only $279.99 (was $379.99), the Hisense 70-inch 4K Smart TV marked down to just $529.99 (was $649.99), and a $400 price cut on the 65-inch Samsung Frame Series 4K TV.



Best Buy's 60-hour sale is the perfect opportunity to score a sweet discount on your dream TV just ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale event. These offers end on Thursday, so you should act fast before it's too late.

4K TV deals at Best Buy:

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smaller set, the Toshiba 32-inch smart TV is on sale for just $139.99. The UHD Fire TV has Amazon Alexa built in so you can use your voice to launch movies, browse shows, adjust the volume, and more.

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $299.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

For just $279.99, you can snag the Samsung 7-series, which is perfect for those more budget-minded folks who still want a feature-laden 4K TV from a top brand. They feature a universal guide that's super handy for streaming content and Samsung's Crystal Display technology for a sharp, clear picture.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire edition TV: $379.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Best Buy has the Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV on sale for $279.99. With Fire TV built right in, you're all set for streaming and smart assistant functionality from the offset, although perhaps the best features here are the HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support - which you don't normally see until more premium price points.

All-New Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K TV: $429.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Snag the 2020 Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $319.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

Hisense 70-inch H55 Series Smart HD TV: $649.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal for a 70-inch 4K TV, this Hisense set features the Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $849.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Here's a great option from Samsung, proving that it's not just LG that can offer a great quality 75-inch TV for a bargain price. This Samsung 6 Series 4K TV aims to provide a bold, bright picture with its PurColor technology, as well as full smart assistant support -thanks to the built-in Amazon Alexa voice control.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

If you've had your eye on the stunning Frame Series TV from Samsung, then you should check out this current deal from Best Buy. You'll score a $400 discount on this 55-inch model which includes 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart capabilities.

Samsung 55-inch Serif Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Serif Series TV features a sleek design and includes a unique stand that allows you to transform your TV and use it in new ways. For a limited time, you can score a $300 discount on this 55-inch 4K model.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Frame Series 4K TV from Best Buy transforms into a gorgeous piece of art when you're not watching TV and features a motion sensor, so whenever you walk into your room, the TV displays a selection. This 65-inch model is currently on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy.

