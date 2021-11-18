Black Friday Kindle book deals save a ton for Amazon’s ereaders

We’re already seeing plenty of Black Friday deals on gadgets that will appeal to readers, including Black Friday tablet deals and Black Friday Kindle deals. But once you get your new devices to read on...what will you read? Here are the best Black Friday Kindle book deals we’ve found.

Like any bookstore, Amazon’s online Kindle storefront has deals on individual titles from a variety of genres, so check out the full list to see if there’s more up your alley than the deals below – we’ve tried to pick some big names and great values, but dive into the Amazon Kindle Store deals to find more that may appeal to your tastes.

Keep in mind that these purchases can be lent to friends, so check out our guides to help when making and using your Kindle book purchases to their fullest:

Today's best Black Friday Kindle book deals

Harlem Shuffle: A Novel: Harlem Shuffle: A Novel: $23 $15 on Amazon

Pick up Harlem Shuffle on Kindle for $8 off compared to the paperback price. Colson Whitehead, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author of 'The Underground Railroad' and 'The Nickel Boys,' writes a novel about heists, double lives, and vibrant lives of 1960s Harlem, New York City.



The Last Thing He Told Me: $14 on Amazon The Last Thing He Told Me: $14 on Amazon

Pick up The Last Thing He Told Me on Amazon for $13 cheaper than the list price. The novel begins with the last words Owen writes to his wife Hannah – protect his teenage daughter – after he disappears and federal officials swarm her Northern California town. Now Hannah must unravel his mystery while looking after a stepdaughter who wants nothing to do with her.

The Midnight Library: A Novel: The Midnight Library: A Novel: $17 $11 on Amazon

The Midnight Library is available in Kindle ebook format for $6 off compared to the paperback price. Matt Haig's New York Times' bestselling book explores a library at the end of the universe telling all the what-if stories about lives we could have led – an enchanting premise for a book at the top of many Book Of The Year lists.

All The Ugly Wonderful Things: $10 on Amazon All The Ugly Wonderful Things: $10 on Amazon

A drama in the American Midwest, All the Ugly Wonderful Things is $10 on Amazon. The novel follows Wavy, daughter of a drug dealer; Kellen, a tattooed ex-con who works for her father; and their relationship in a rough world.

A Year Without The Grocery Store: A Year Without The Grocery Store: $12 $6 on Amazon

Want a year's groceries for $160 per person? Pick up A Year Without The Grocery Store for half off with this Kindle books deal. Unlike other cookbooks, A Year Without the Grocery Store covers the meals you already like – but teaches how to get ingredients cheaper and store for longer. A guidebook for saving money as well as preparing for emergencies.

The Agatha Christie Collection: $2 on Amazon The Agatha Christie Collection: $2 on Amazon

The Kindle store often collects older stories from noted authors into big collections, and this $2 bundle has over 27 Agatha Christie mysteries, including the first Hercule Poirot book, 'The Mysterious Affair at Styles,' and classics 'The Secret Adversary' and 'The Murder on the Links.'

Stephen King's Billy Summers: Stephen King's Billy Summers: $27 $16 on Amazon

Pick up the latest Stephen King thriller 'Billy Summers' for $16 on Amazon, saving $11 on the paperback version. The novel follows the titular Billy Summers, a killer for hire who wants out of the hitman business – especially when everything goes wrong. From his wartime past to small-town America present, it's Stephen King's take on death and redemption.

