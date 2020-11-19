Black Friday headphone deals are here: huge savings on JBL headphones at Amazon

Black Friday may not officially land until November 27, but the early Black Friday deals are well and truly here, with some brilliant discounts on JBL headphones to be found at Amazon.

From $100 off the premium wireless Club One headphones to discounts on JBL's true wireless earbuds, there's a deal for everyone, no matter what kind of headphones you're looking for this Black Friday. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best JBL headphone deals in your region.)

Today's best early Black Friday headphone deals

JBL Club One wireless over-ear headphones: $349.95 $249.95 at Amazon

These premium wireless headphones have been given a huge $100 discount. These over-ear cans come with 40mm custom graphene drivers for a powerful, high fidelity sound.View Deal

JBL Live 650BTNC noise-cancelling headphones: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on these stellar wireless headphones, which come with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, and a dynamic sound that belies their cheap price.View Deal

JBL Live 500BT wireless headphones: $149.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Looking for something a little cheaper? These JBL headphones don't come with ANC, but they still offer wireless connectivity, a 33-hour battery life, and powerful 50mm drivers – and with $90 off, they're a steal.View Deal

JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $50 on these JBL true wireless earbuds, which come with up to 20 hours of battery life, ambient aware and TalkThru modes, and sweat resistance.View Deal

JBL Tune 120TWS: $99.95 $54.95 at Amazon

Having dropped to $39.95 over Prime Day, the JBL Tune 120TWS have crept back up to $54.95 – but that's still a good deal. These buds offer four hours of battery life from the buds themselves, with a further 12 hours from the charging case, 5.8mm drivers for a bassy sound, and a slick design. View Deal

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $99.95 $49.95 at Amazon

Save $50 on these JBL true wireless earbuds, which come with a 25-hour battery life, a bassy sound, and Dual Connect, allowing you to use one earbud at a time.View Deal

JBL is one of the audio brands most commonly discounted over Black Friday and Cyber Monday; in recent years it’s become something of a mid-range hero, offering everything from noise-cancelling headphones to wireless earbuds at lower prices than more premium brands like Sony and Bose.

Despite their lower prices, JBL headphones are usually solid dependable, boasting premium specs like noise cancellation, good audio quality, and in the case of the Club One wireless headphones, an open-back design that provides a wide soundstage ideal for analytical listening.

Not in the US? We've rounded up the best JBL headphone deals in your region below: