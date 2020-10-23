Black Friday Gaming laptop deals: save $250 on this Ryzen 9 equipped beast

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals are dropping right now at Best Buy. Yes, really! It might be October, but you can still score an eye-watering $250 price cut on this Ryzen 9 equipped Asus Zephyrus for just $1,199 (was $1,449.99) right now.

Yes, it's pricey, but the Asus Zephyrus G14 is currently ranked our best gaming laptop this year, and we think it's not just an absolutely stellar purchase for gamers, but productivity users too.

This particular spec has an AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS, one of the most powerful mobile processors on the market currently, alongside an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a lavish 1TB SSD. That RTX 2060, in particular, is a fantastic card to have in your back pocket for the fast-encroaching next-gen of games with its full support of the newest graphical technology on the block - Ray Tracing.

Too pricey? You can also pick up the baseline version for $200 less right now, clocking in at just $899 (was $1,099). In our eyes, it's not quite as good of a deal as the fully specced out version, but it's still a great pick-up, and it's the cheapest price we've ever seen on this particular gaming laptop deal.

Of course, you could also opt to wait for this year's Black Friday deals next month, but if you're on the hunt for an Asus Zephyrus G14 in particular, why wait? Best Buy has even guaranteed it won't go any lower for this gaming laptop deal in November.

Black Friday Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,499 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 on our favorite gaming laptop this week at Best Buy. Not only the Zephyrus G14 our favorite, but this upgraded spec just so happens to be one of the most powerful laptops on the market right now. A Ryzen 9-4900HS, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD means this little 14-inch machine means business - for both gaming and productivity.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,099 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on the baseline version in Best Buy's other early Black Friday gaming laptop deal this weekend. With a Ryzen 7-4800HS, GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this baseline variant may be cheaper, but it's still more than capable of handling itself when it comes to 1080p gaming.

