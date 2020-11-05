Black Friday gaming laptop deals are dropping already at Walmart

If you, like us, have a holiday gift list that contains gaming laptop deals, you'll definitely want to check out Walmart's early Black Friday sale. It's ongoing right now until the 8th and has a couple of great options for budget gamers specifically.

First up is this 15.6-inch HP Pavilion on sale for $449, down from an original price of $589. This one's firmly in the camp of 'budget gaming laptops', but if you're looking for an inexpensive machine that'll handle more casual games like Fortnite and Minecraft, it's a great option. With a GTX 1650, Intel Core i5-9300H, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you've got everything you need here to get you started in the world of PC gaming.

The second of our highlighted Walmart Black Friday gaming laptop deals is this more powerful MSI GF65 - currently on sale for $799 (was $979). This particular machine has an Intel i7-10750H, GTX 1660Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a GTX 1660Ti - specs that you normally see on gaming laptops in the range of $1,000, so you're getting great bang for the buck here.

This MSI is a better bet for those who want something with a bit more power; a machine that's capable of good 1080p performance with the majority of modern games on Steam. It's also got a 120Hz refresh rate screen as well, which is a feature that some manufacturers like to pass over to squeeze out some extra savings.

Of course, these are just a couple of today's Walmart Black Friday deals. Just below you'll find a couple more of our favorites from today's sale and we'd also recommend checking out our main Black Friday deals page for even more.

Gaming laptop deals at Walmart today

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop | i5-9000H CPU | GTX 1650 | 256GB SSD: $589 $449 at Walmart

If you're looking for that cheap gaming laptop that'll cover the basics, like Minecraft or Fortnite for example, this HP Pavilion is a great option. With a GTX 1650, Intel Core i5-9000H, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you've got a modestly powerful machine that's coming in at an even more modest budget this week.

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop | Intel i7-10750H | GTX 1660Ti | 512GB SSD: $979.00 $799 at Walmart

Alternatively, for those looking for a more powerful machine, this MSI GF65 is more than capable of putting out good performance on the majority of steam games at 1080p. With a powerful i7 processor, expansive 512GB SSD and a GTX 1660Ti, this machine has a well-rounded set of specs that'll last you a good few years.

