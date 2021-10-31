Black Friday gaming laptop deal: this Dell G15 with an RTX 3050 Ti is $350 off

This Dell G15 with an RTX 3050 Ti for $832.99 (was $1,184) is easily one of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've spotted here at TechRadar.

Not only is the retailer offering up a hefty $350 discount well before the Black Friday 2021 sale, but this one's extremely well priced considering you're getting a powerful graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Put together, you're getting some very respectable mid-range performance indeed here as well as getting a fairly spacious drive for the money. This machine isn't super high-end, but it's got more than enough power to max out a lot of triple-A games at high settings. Plus, it also happens to be one of the cheapest ways to unlock those coveted Ray-Tracing and DLSS graphical settings in-game.

So, it's a great gaming laptop deal - but should you wait it out until Black Friday? Good question. We think there's bound to be a lot more choice in this year's upcoming Black Friday gaming laptop deals, but this latest discount from Dell definitely offers a prime opportunity to beat the crowds. If you're looking for peace of mind, you can do a lot worse than this Dell G15 with an RTX 3050 Ti.

