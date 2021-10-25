Black Friday deals are live at Amazon - see our top picks from the early sale

Black Friday deals are live at Amazon, and yes, you heard that right. While we're still in October, retailers are launching Black Friday sales earlier than ever in a bid to avoid potential shipping delays. These early Black Friday deals are impressive too, with record-low prices on TVs, vacuums, iPads, air fryers, AirPods, and more.



We've scoured through today's offers from Amazon to bring you the best early Black Friday deals that are happening right now.

Some of today's best bargains include this 2021 50-inch 4K TV from Toshiba on sale for just $379.99 (was $469.99), the powerful iPad Pro marked down to a record-low price of $999 (was $1,099), and the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $29.99 (was $49.99).



If you're looking for early Black Friday deals on home items, Amazon has the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Crisp marked down to $169.95 (was $199.95) and the robot vacuum mop combo from Ecovacs on sale for a record-low price of $299.99 (was $499.99).

Early Black Friday deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - One of our favorite early Black Friday deals is the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99 when you apply the promo code STREAM21 at checkout. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $5 more than last year's Black Friday price.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $469.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Amazon's early Black Friday sale includes fantastic TV deals like this 2021 Toshiba 4K TV on sale for just $379.99. That's an incredible deal for a feature-rich mid-size TV and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 50-inch smart TV comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Amazon has the best-selling Apple AirPods on sale for $179. That's the best deal you can find right now and $30 more than last year's Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up today's price cut while you can.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $199.99 $169.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - Instant Pot Black Friday deals are always a popular sale category and we've just spotted the Instant Pot Duo Crips on sale for $169.95. The popular pressure cooker combines 11 kitchen appliances in one and includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with 95% less oil. While today's discount isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now and $40 more than the record-low price.

Ecovacs Deebot Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals has dropped the Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop cleaner down to a record-low price of $299.99. The top-rated vacuum and mop combo automatically avoids carpet when mopping hard floors and will work harder when vacuuming carpets.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can snag the all-new iPad Pro on sale for $999 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an impressive discount for a 2021 Apple device. The 12.9-inch tablet delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip and provides an impressive all-day battery life.

Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Vacuum: $118.44 $106.44 at Amazon

Save $55.70 - Get the top-rated Bissell CleanView on sale for just $106.44 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $5 more than the all-time low. Designed for pet owners, the vacuum features swivel steering to easily maneuver around furniture and a triple action brush roll to tackle pet hair.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals including this 50-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $349.99. That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the feature-rich TV. This smart set comes with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant - a fantastic value for a 50-inch TV under $400.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus on sale for $99.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for wireless earbuds. The powerful Galaxy Buds Plus are a great alternative to the Apple AirPods without the expensive price tag.

See more of the best early Black Friday TV deals, and if you're looking for more tech bargains you can see our guide to the upcoming Amazon Black Friday deals event.