Black Friday at Best Buy - here are the 9 best early deals

Hot off the heels of last week's selection of offers, an early Black Friday event is now underway at Best Buy. It's yet another barrage of discounted tech, with TVs, headphones, laptops, cell phones, and more all reduced. And to assure you, the Black Friday Prices Guarantee still applies to anything in this sale, so the discount you see today won't be beaten at any point up to November 26.

If you don't want to go through the entire sale yourself, we've picked out a handful of the best deals below. They've been selected either because the discount offered is particularly high or it's a popular product we think many are looking for in this year's Black Friday deals.

To give you a quick idea, there's a 75-inch TCL 4K TV for $749.99 (was $899.99), the premium Apple AirPods Max for $479 (was $549), and a powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $649.99 (was $899.99).

The Best Buy early deals event stretches outside the obvious tech categories, too, where you can find a Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer for just $29.99 (was $59.99) or even $500 off a Proform Pro 5000 treadmill.

Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Image TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – Here's a massive 75-inch TV screen down to $749.99 at Best Buy. This TCL set isn't the most advanced out there but you're really paying for the sheer size of the thing here. That said, it does support 4K, HDR and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. View Deal

Image Lenovo Chromebook 3: $289 $129 at Best Buy

Save $160 – Although not as low as the $99 Chromebook we saw last week, this is still an excellent price for a budget machine. Of course, with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, what you're getting is very basic. However, for schoolwork and light browsing, it'll do the job – and the 14-inch screen is a decent size at this price. View Deal

Image iPhone 13: save up to $1000 with trade-in

Best Buy has offers on the iPhone 13 from various carriers in their early Black Friday sale. Your biggest way to secure the best price is through trading in your old device, with savings of up to $1000 available through Verizon. View Deal

Image Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – It's an absolute bargain price for an air fryer and the best way to try this alternative way of cooking for cheap. You've probably heard someone going on about how great it is so this is a very inexpensive way to give it a go at home. View Deal

Image Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip Plus 2M Starter Kit: $109.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 – A small but welcome $20 saving on this starter set for the Philips Hue Lightstrip. Use it to jazz up the ambience in any room around your home. Be that adding a customisable glow effect behind the TV, fitting strip lights in the kitchen or whatever your imagination decides. View Deal

Image Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Best Buy

Save $70 – It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen (that was $449 earlier this month) but this is still a solid price cut on Apple's premium AirPods Max headphones. All color options are available so you can pick up a pair of the wireless, noise-cancelling, high-fidelity audio cans to suit your style. View Deal

Image Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED TV: $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 – Using the QLED technology found in many high-end Samsung TVs, this 55-inch set from Insignia is an excellent price. One for those who want to get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual-X Sound support on a budget. Basically, there aren't many QLED TVs out there that could offer this sort of value for money. View Deal

Image Samsung Odyssey CRG5: $279.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $110 – The Samsung Odyssey CRG5 has a lot of excellent features that come in a top gaming monitor – and it's now reduced to a terrific low price in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. This 24-inch full-HD screen supports FreeSync and 144Hz. It's a great 1080 monitor on a budget. View Deal

Image Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds: $79.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 – Jabra has really made a name for itself recently with some excellent low-price earbuds that offer good sound quality and a solid battery life. We saw them as a perfect budget rival to the Apple AirPods – and when you can save over $100 at the same time it's an easy decision which to buy. View Deal

Those are just a few of our favourites so far. No doubt we'll return to this page with any further standout bargains as the sale continues. Don't forget to visit and bookmark our bigger guide to all of this year's Best Buy Black Friday deals should you want all the latest info as November 26 approaches.