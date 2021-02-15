Presidents' Day laptop sales 2021: huge price cuts from HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

Presidents' Day laptop sales and deals abound today for those looking to save on their next machine - with so many choices, in fact, that you may even struggle to sort through all of them.

That's where our handy guide to this year's Presidents' Day laptop sales comes in. We've already done all the legwork and scanned all the top online retailers to find only the very top picks. No matter if you're strictly on a budget or have tons of cash to splash - we've got you covered with plenty of options.



Alongside the annual Presidents' Day TV sales, laptops tend to be among the most hotly contested areas for discounts on electronics in general. Today, you'll find all sorts of excellent prices at Best Buy, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and even Amazon to name just a few stores, and those discounts aren't just exclusive to cheap machines either - you'll find plenty of ultrabooks on sale too.

Of course, there are too many to list right off the bat right here, so we've separated everything out into neat sections for budgets. If you're looking for a machine under $500 for example, you'll find the best options directly under this introduction. If you're looking for something a little more expensive, simply scroll down or use the provided navigation bar at the top or side of the screen.

Today's best Presidents' Day laptop sales

Under $500

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11-inch laptop: $239.99 $194.99 at Lenovo

It's hard to believe you can get a fully functional branded Windows laptop for under $200 but this Lenovo IdeaPad is just managing to squeeze under budget in the Presidents Day laptop sales. With an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, you're not getting huge power here, but for a portable machine for casual use, this one will cover you for the basics.View Deal

Asus 14-inch laptop: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - For a cheap Windows laptop that'll cover all the basics, look no further than this 14-inch Asus at Best Buy. 128GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel Celeron processor make it absolutely fine if you simply need a machine for browsing social media and other web content.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 touchscreen laptop: $329.99 $279.99 at Dell

Save $50 - It's hard to believe you can get such a machine for under $300, but Dell's Presidents' Day laptop sale brings this Inspiron right into budget. This one's got a 128GB SSD, Intel Pentium Silver processor, and 4GB of RAM, making it a great all-rounder - especially for the price.View Deal

Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $529 $329 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This excellent 14-inch Asus Chromebook has just had a further $100 price cut today making it a lot of laptop for the money indeed. Alongside a very stylish modern near bezel-less display, an Intel m3 processor should keep things moving along rather speedily and you're also getting 64GB of storage here. Not only that, but you're upgrading to 2-in-1 functionality here, so you can easily switch between a laptop and tablet.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 5000 14-inch: $449.99 $379.99 at Dell

Save $70 - A hefty price cut makes this 14-inch Dell Inspiron absolutely stellar value today in the Presidents Day sales. With an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Inspiron is going to serve you really well for all those basic productivity tasks with super up-to-date components.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop: $499 $399 at Walmart

Save $100 - Making that budget stretch a little further this week in the Presidents' Day laptop sales will bag you this great 14-inch Asus VivoBook at Walmart. With a Ryzen 5 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, this VivoBook isn't just thin and portable, but it's got plenty of power under the hood.View Deal

MSI Modern 15.6-inch laptop: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This MSI manages to pack in some seriously impressive specs under the hood for the money, especially since it's got an aluminum chassis - something you simply don't see for this price. A 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD means this MSI performs just as well as it looks.View Deal

Under $750

HP Laptop 15t: $709.99 $529.99 at HP

Save $180 - HP always makes exceptional value machines and this 15T is no exception to that - especially after a big discount. Inside this machine has an 11th generation Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, making it put out ultrabook level performance for a relatively low price point.View Deal

HP Pavilion 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop: $729 $529.99 at HP

Save $200 - If you want something a little lighter, and more modern looking than the HP laptop above, this HP Pavilion is a great choice. It's got a slightly older 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, but retains the 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM while also offering a slightly slicker design overall as well.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 touchscreen laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $200 - This Dell Inspiron doesn't quite match the style of its XPS siblings, but for the price, you're getting a huge amount of performance. This one specifically has a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - specs that will quite happily zip through any work or casual tasks you have in mind.View Deal

Asus Vivobook 17.3-inch laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - We'd recommend this stunning Asus Vivobook specifically if you love to sit back and watch content on your laptop. With a spacious 17.3-inch display, this one's a real looker, but luckily with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's also got plenty of power under the hood too.View Deal

HP Laptop 15t: $819.99 $617.99 at HP

Save $202 - Use code 5PDS2021 at checkout. For around $100 more than the other HP laptops sitting at this price point, you can upgrade to an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM with this 15.6-inch touchscreen model. If you're planning on using intensive applications, or otherwise simply want a bit more speedier performance, this one's a worthwhile upgrade.View Deal

Under $1,000

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,249.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $350 - The Dell Presidents' Day laptop sales have also brought fantastic price cuts on the XPS series - some of the best laptops money can buy right now. This particular sale is for a machine rocking a 10th gen Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - top-end specs that you simply don't normally see on ultrabooks at this price point.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch): $1,199 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Surface Laptop 3 is a premium, all-aluminum ultrabook that can give any Dell XPS or MacBook a run for its money. At just 2.76 pounds, the 13.5-inch model is really light for such a solidly built machine and also features a great touchscreen display, fantastic keyboard and trackpad, and plenty of power under the hood.

256GB: $1499 $1.199.99View Deal

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $1,139 $911.99 at HP

Save $228 - Use code 5PDS2021 at checkout. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 4K display, this HP Envy x360 might just be the most specced out laptop on our list this week. Being a touchscreen 2-in-1 too you've also got a huge amount of flexibility here for just about any task you can think of - short of heavy duty gaming.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14-inch laptop: $2,699 $999.99 at Lenovo

Before you jump in and buy one of those fancy new Dell XPS 13's, also consider the ThinkPad X1 Carbon - a great ultrabook alternative from Lenovo. This particular spec has a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - really great specs that are perfect for a high-end work machine.View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,099.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $100 - Here's another great sale on a Dell XPS 13 machine at the official site on the very latest model. This one's rocking that near bezel-less display that's the hallmark feature of these particular models although it doesn't quite have the specs of the slightly older version featured above. Still, a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD are absolutely great specs all around.View Deal

Over $1,000

HP Spectre x360 13t 2-in-laptop: $1,369.99 $1,092.71 at HP

Save $277.28 - Use code 10PDS2021 at checkout to knock a further 10% off this stunning HP Spectre in today's Presidents' Day laptop sales. With a 10th gen Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this 13-inch touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop is a fantastic all around powerhouse. Being the latest model, you're getting that stunning narrow bezel display here too.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 256GB): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon, a discount that returns both the Silver and Space Gray models down to their lowest prices yet. That's a stunning offer on the latest release, especially considering we haven't seen this cost since 2020, and it's the first time it's been available on the Space Grey version.

512GB: $1,499 $1,399.99 at Amazon

View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Dell

Save $300 - While pricey, you'll want for nothing with our final Presidents' Day laptop sale today - this stunning new 2021 Dell XPS 13. This one's rocking the latest design, an 11th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it a fantastic machine that not only looks good, but should last you many years to come. View Deal

Retailers featuring Presidents' day laptop sales

Amazon - featuring the lowest prices on Apple MacBook Pro M1

- featuring the lowest prices on Apple MacBook Pro M1 Best Buy - cheap Chromebooks, and fantastic mid-range laptop deals

- cheap Chromebooks, and fantastic mid-range laptop deals Dell - Presidents' Day laptop sales on XPS, Inspiron, G5 machines and more

- Presidents' Day laptop sales on XPS, Inspiron, G5 machines and more HP - excellent prices on cheap laptop deals especially

- excellent prices on cheap laptop deals especially Lenovo - Presidents' Day laptop sales already underway this weekend

- Presidents' Day laptop sales already underway this weekend Microsoft - big savings on Surface Pro and Surface Laptops

