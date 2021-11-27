Best-in-class gaming mouse drops to lowest price in surprise Cyber Monday deal

If you're serious about your gaming mice, then you can't do much better than the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro. Especially now Amazon has knocked it down to an unprecedented $69.99 in a great early Cyber Monday deal that slashes the gaming mouse by almost half the original price.

This wireless wonder is super-comfortable to hold, and offers up to 170 hours of battery life, a bunch of customization options, a mega-accurate 20,000 DPI optical sensor, and a level of performance that will please even eSports professionals. There's also a wired option, and you can even use it while it's charging.

True, we don't recommend it for left-handers and or people with smaller-than-average hands (see our review for full details). But for everyone else, it's as close to perfection as you can get.

As with most things in life, though, quality doesn't come cheap. And this best-in-class mouse generally retails at quite a high price. So, we were pleasantly surprised to see that, in the run-up to Cyber Monday, Amazon has reduced its price to the lowest it's ever been on the site.

Today's best gaming mouse deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro: $129.99 Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro: $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Razer's best gaming mouse by a country mile is loved by casual gamers and eSports pros alike. True, we wouldn't recommend it for left-handed or small-handed gamers, but otherwise this little beauty is the perfect choice for serious gamers. And it's now cheaper on Amazon than ever, at almost half the original RRP.

Until around a month ago, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro was retailing on Amazon for a not-unreasonable $129.99. In recent weeks, it's been bouncing around the $100 mark until, in the run-up to Black Friday, tumbling to a cool $80.

That in itself was a massive discount, and we thought the price would quickly spike back up after that. But no - the current listing for this quality gaming mouse has now slumped even further, to $69.99: a huge 46% off the original price and a saving of $60.

To put it simply, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro has never been this cheap on Amazon, ever, which makes this genuinely qualify as an unmissable deal. That said, if you're looking for something even cheaper, you'll find more great gaming mouse deals below.

More Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals

More Cyber Monday deals