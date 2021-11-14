Best Buy's latest Black Friday event - don't miss these deals this weekend

Yet another early Black Friday deals event has started over at Best Buy, with savings across a whole range of most-wanted products that top our wish lists this year. Fittingly called the Wish List Event, it features some huge discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, kitchen appliances, smartwatches, and gaming gear – but these offers will only be available until Sunday.

Have a browse below to see if any of your favorites made the cut and remember the Black Friday Price Guarantee still applies to anything in this sale, so the discount you see today won't be beaten at any point up to November 26.

To save you the time of scrolling through the entire sale yourself, we've picked out a handful of the best deals below. Some of these have actually popped up in previous Best Buy sales, so it's another chance to get one of the best deals if you missed out before. As for the rest, these have either been given huge price cuts or we think will be very popular in this year's Black Friday deals.

Some highlights include a 65-inch Samsung LED 4K Smart TV for $569.99 (was $649.99). While there are cheaper budget screens of this size, this is a good price for a TV from Samsung as it features the Crystal processor and HDR10+ for superior picture quality and an auto game mode for the smoothest gaming experience.

You can also find the Apple AirPods Max are back to $479 (was $549) – that's just $30 shy of a record low price on the premium headphones. And sticking with Apple, there are savings of up to $200 on previous generation models of the iPad Pro.

Away from high-end tech, you can also get 50% off the Keurig K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, the Lego Super Mario Adventure Starter Course for only $47.99 (was $59.99) with the Mushroom Surprise Expansion set included for free or a Google Nest Mini for just $24.99.

Black Friday deals at Best Buy - our top picks

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $649.99 Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $649.99 $569.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 – A decent saving on an excellent mid-range 4K TV from Samsung at Best Buy. It is more expensive than budget sets of a similar size but this TV provides a stunning picture thanks to its speedy Crystal processor and the Auto Game Mode gives you the smoothest gaming experience.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Best Buy

Save $70 – Sadly, not quite the cheapest the premium headphones have ever been (that was $449 back in October) but this is still a solid price cut on the Apple AirPods Max. Take your pick of all color options and come away with a pair of wireless, noise-cancelling, high-fidelity audio cans to suit your style.

Keurig K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $99.99 Keurig K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – A Keurig K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is now half price at Best Buy. This Limited Edition version has been designed by Jonathan Adler but functions identically to other less extravagant colors. It's a straightforward single-serve machine with support for multiple cup sizes and a brewing time of under one minute, you can make a morning cup of Joe without the fuss.

Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip Plus 2M Starter Kit: $109.99 Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip Plus 2M Starter Kit: $109.99 $68.99 at Best Buy

Save $41 – There's a significant $41 saving on this starter set for the Philips Hue Lightstrip. Use it to jazz up the ambience in any room around your home. Be that adding a customisable glow effect behind the TV, fitting strip lights in the kitchen or whatever your imagination decides.

Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED TV: $649.99 Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED TV: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 – Using the QLED technology found in many high-end Samsung TVs, this 55-inch set from Insignia is an excellent price. One for those who want to get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual-X Sound support on a budget. Basically, there aren't many QLED TVs out there that could offer this sort of value for money.

11-Inch Apple iPad Pro (2nd Gen): $899.99 11-Inch Apple iPad Pro (2nd Gen): $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – This reduction to $749.99 on the second-generation iPad Pro matches the current best price of a third-generation model at Amazon. This tablet at Best Buy is older but it does come with double the storage so is better value if you're happy buying a less modern device. Other iPad models are on sale at Best Buy too if you don't want something quite so dated.

1TB Western Digital Black SN850 SSD: $269.99 1TB Western Digital Black SN850 SSD: $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 – Running out of storage space in your PS5? This WD Black SN850 is an affordable way to expand your available room for game installs. This $70 discount drops it to the lowest price ever so far – and all you have to do is insert it into your PS5 and you're ready to go. Of course, it's compatible with PC as well.

Lego Super Mario Mario Starter Course: $59.99 Lego Super Mario Mario Starter Course: $59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

Save $12 – This matches an all-time low price for the unique Lego set that allows you to create and play your own Super Mario courses. What adds some extra value, though, is the free Mushroom Surprise expansion set that comes with it when you purchase from Best Buy.

save up to $900 with trade-in iPhone 13: save up to $900 with trade-in

Best Buy has offers on the iPhone 13 from various carriers in their early Black Friday sale. Your biggest way to secure the best price is through trading in your old device, with savings of up to $900 available through Verizon.

Samsung Odyssey CRG5: $279.99 Samsung Odyssey CRG5: $279.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 – The Samsung Odyssey CRG5 has a lot of excellent features that come in a top gaming monitor – and it's now reduced to a terrific low price in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. This 24-inch full-HD screen supports FreeSync and 144Hz. It's a great 1080p monitor on a budget.

Those are just a few of our favourites so far. No doubt we'll return to this page with any further standout bargains as the sale continues. Don't forget to visit and bookmark our bigger guide to all of this year's Best Buy Black Friday deals should you want all the latest info as November 26 approaches.