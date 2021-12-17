Best Buy's gaming laptop deals bring back super-cheap RTX 3060 MSI GF65

One of Black Friday's best gaming laptop deals is back again this weekend thanks to a quick-fire 72-hour sale from Best Buy - this MSI GF65 for $899.99 (was $1,099).

A huge $200 price cut makes this one of the cheapest machines we've ever seen to feature the mid-range RTX 3060 graphics card - a powerful component that's rarely if almost never, seen under $1,000 gaming laptops. This one was $50 cheaper just before Black Friday, but we think today's price still really holds up if you're looking for a great value mid-range gaming laptop.

Since it's the graphics card that does most of the heavy lifting with modern PC games these days, the other components (an Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD) won't slow you down, even though the CPU in this machine is a little older now. In short, you can expect a really decent level of performance out of this MSI GF65, even on the most demanding of recent AAA titles.

Plus, having one of the latest Nvidia RTX graphics cards allows you to enable two new graphical settings in-game - namely Ray-Tracing and DLSS. Much fanfare has been made about Ray-Tracing, but it's DLSS which is the real winner for thrifty gamers on a budget. This feature's intelligent AI-assisted sampling is absolutely fantastic for squeezing out extra frames while playing your games - all without losing overall graphical fidelity.

Need something cheaper than this RTX 3050 MSI? No worries - we've also included a super low-cost option from today's gaming laptop deals from Best Buy just down below. If you're visiting from outside the US, you'll also find a quick roundup of today's best prices in your region at the bottom of the page.

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This MSI GF65 is one of the cheapest machines we've ever found to feature an RTX 3060 graphics card - a very, very powerful component indeed at this price point. Alongside that GPU, you'll also get a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5-10500H, ensuring a decent amount of bang for the buck. Expect this one to put out great performance for a few good years down the line.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $779 Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $779 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - This IdeaPad 3i gaming laptop at Best Buy is receiving a really healthy price cut today and features an Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics card. Those aren't groundbreaking specs by any stretch of the imagination, but they're great for the price - especially the large SSD and processor, which is one of the latest on the market right now.

