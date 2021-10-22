Best Buy's early Black Friday sale ends today: here are the 10 best deals

Black Friday deals are dropping earlier than ever, and so far, they don't disappoint. Best Buy's early Black Friday sale launched earlier this week with record-low prices on 4K TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, headphones, and more. These epic Black Friday deals end today, and we're rounding up the 10 best bargains for you below.



The best part about Best Buy's Black Friday sale is that you're guaranteed to walk away with the lowest price available. Best Buy's Black Friday price guarantee promises that any product featured in today's sale will not go any lower in price before Black Friday. If, for some reason, they do, Best Buy is offering a full refund for the difference.

Some of the best deals we've spotted include this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on sale for just $99 (was $259), the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer on sale for a record-low price of $49.99 (was $129.99), and Sony's brilliant WH-1000XM4 headphones marked down to the best ever price of $248 (was $349.99).



If you want to snag an early Black Friday TV deal, Best Buy is offering record-low prices on premium TVs. You can score a massive $900 discount on this Samsung 75-inch QLED TV and get this 70-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for an all-time low of $599 (was $749).

Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Image Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Always a best-seller, Best Buy has the Insignia six-quart pressure cooker on sale for just $29.99. The multi-function pressure cooker features 10 preset cooking functions for quick and easy meals and includes a keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer. This is the lowest price we've seen a fantastic early Black Friday deal to snag today.

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 – Best Buy has the Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer on sale for a record-low price of $49.99 in its early Black Friday sale. That's a massive $80 discount and an incredible deal for an eight-quart air fryer. It's the sort of price that could easily tempt you to try out this alternative and healthier way of cooking.

Keurig K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig K Latte K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Keurig coffee makers are always a Black Friday favorite, and Best Buy has this K Lattee model on sale for a record-low price of just $59.99. As well as other types of coffee, this machine is ideal if you love a latte and want to make one easily from the comfort of home, thanks to the built-in milk frother attachment.

Image Jabra Elite 75t Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $149 $79 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Jabra's made a name for itself in recent years for making premium audio equipment that's also thoroughly affordable - and this mega discount at Best Buy's Black Friday sale brings the earbuds down to a record-low price. While the bass is a little heavy, 7 hours of battery life is impressive, and these should be a reliable, comfortable and long-lasting pair of daily drivers. View Deal

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $259 $99 at Best Buy

Save $160 – There's a massive $160 off this HP Chromebook to bring it down to just $99. It features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB hard drive, which is ideal for very light and basic work or browsing. Usually, for a laptop with this spec, you're always going to be paying over $100 so it's terrific value for money. View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop HP 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 – Best Buy has a huge selection of laptops on sale in its early Black Friday sale, but we reckon this is one of the better ones. If you need a general all-purpose machine for everyday browsing or basic offices tasks on a budget, this will fit the bill nicely. The solid spec includes a fast i3 processor, a healthy 8GB RAM, and a speedy 256GB SSD.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $102 – The Sony WH-1000XM4s are considered to be one of the best pairs of noise-canceling wireless headphones you can buy, so you'll want to snap up this record low price while you can. Previously, we had only seen a $70 discount, but Best Buy's deal matches the discount we saw during this year's Amazon Prime Day. It's a terrific early Black Friday deal, so don't miss out.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV: $749 $599 at Best Buy

Save $150 – Best Buy has this 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV marked down to just $599. While not a truly top-of-the-line OLED or QLED set, it's a start to this year's Black Friday TV deals. It's an excellent price for a TV of this size that will give you a clear 4K picture and HDR support for a budget price.

Image Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - You can score a massive $500 price cut on this stunning 50-inch Frame TV from Samsung. That's the lowest price we've found for the 2021 set, which allows you to transform your TV into a piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor. You're also getting customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

Image Samsung 75-inch QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $2,799.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $900 - Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include this stunning Samsung 75-inch QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,899.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Samsung set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.

