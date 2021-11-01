Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals include two OLED TVs under $1,000

If you're looking to score a premium OLED TV before the official Black Friday sale, then Best Buy has you covered. Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals include steep discounts on two OLED TVs that bring them down under $1,000: the brand-new LG A1 OLED and Vizio OLED TV from last year.

Today's offer also comes with the Best Buy Black Friday price guarantee, which promises that any product featured in today's promotion will not go any lower in price before the official Black Friday 2021 sale. If, for some reason, they do, Best Buy is offering a full refund for the difference.

Black Friday OLED TV deals

Image LG 48-inch A1 OLED TV: $1,199 $899 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you're looking for a cheaper version of the best-selling LG C1 OLED, the A1 OLED uses the same panel with a slightly slower processor. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, you've got wide HDR support that can accentuate those perfect black levels.

Image Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Of course, if you're looking for something a bit larger than a 48-inch screen with a native 120Hz refresh rate, Vizio has you covered with its 55-inch OLED model. You've got support for most major streaming apps through its SmartCast platform plus four HDMI inputs for all your consoles.

Admittedly, we like the slightly more expensive Vizio OLED because it comes in a slightly larger size and has the higher native refresh rate. That said, LG's built-in smart platform, webOS, is pretty great and LG's upscaling is usually top notch.

Other great OLED TV deals this week

While no other deals will be able to compete with these two in terms of price, there are some great early Black Friday TV deals going on right now on OLED displays.

Image LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,896 at Amazon

Save $603 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG, and it's on sale today for $1,896 at Amazon - just $100 more than last week's record-low price. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation and is the best Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. View Deal