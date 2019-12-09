Best Buy TV deal: the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV is on sale for $330 today only

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, Best Buy's '12 Day of Deals' sale has just begun. The retail giant is offering new doorbuster deals every day and today's discount includes savings on best-selling Samsung items.



Best Buy's standout Samsung deal is the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $329.99. That's a $50 discount and a fantastic price or a feature-rich mid-size 4K TV.



The 55-inch TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The Samsung TV will also look good in your home thanks to the ultra-slim design and clean cable solution.



Keep in mind Best Buy's Samsung TV offer ends today, so you'll need to take advantage of this doorbuster deal before it's too late.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $330 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

