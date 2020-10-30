Best Buy launches Black Friday deals early - here are the best offers under $50

Best Buy is offering a massive range of Black Friday deals early this week, which means you can save on everything from laptops to TVs right now. However, with all these early Black Friday deals landing around us (it's still only October, after all) it's difficult to commit to a big purchase when November's discounts are still on the horizon.

We know most of the early sales are worth it as retailers are already vying for the top spot in an incredibly competitive online marketplace - but equally you'd be forgiven for wanting to start slow. That's why we're bringing you Best Buy's top Black Friday deals under $50 right here (as well as the best offers under $100 if you're looking to spend a little more).

Many of these offers are actually sitting at their lowest prices yet this week - like the Echo Dot now available for just $18.99 or the Razer Viper gaming mouse down to $39.99 from $79.99.

You'll find speakers, headphones, smartwatches, tablets and more all available for great prices this week, and you'll even find more Best Buy Black Friday deals further down the page as well.

Best Buy Black Friday deals under $50

Lego Nintendo Switch games under $20 at Best Buy

Looking for some cheap games to tide you over until more big releases hit the shelves? These Lego Nintendo Switch games are available for under $20 right now, with titles including Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 and Lego City Undercover.

View Deal

Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds: $59.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a cheap pair of true wireless earbuds to tide you over, you can do a lot worse than these Skullcandy headphones. They were previously sitting at $60 but this week you'll be able to grab them for just under $25. That's excellent news - and even better when you find out there's Bluetooth 5.0 in here as well as built-in Tile - which means they're easy to locate with the Tile app.

View Deal

PowerA wired Nintendo Switch controller: $24.99 $12.49 at Best Buy

PowerA controllers are half price at Best Buy right now, which means you can choose from a selection of designs and only see $12.49 leave your bank account. They're wired controllers, and fairly basic, but they make an excellent addition to your multiplayer options.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: $39.99 $18.99 at Best Buy

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is back down to its lowest ever price right now, with Best Buy's Black Friday deals bringing the smart speaker back down to $18.99. We first saw this price last week over Prime Day, but you've got another couple of days to pick up this excellent offer this week.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Second on our best gaming mouse list, Razer's heritage in fantastic gaming mice is legendary at this point. The Viper features a 5G Optical Sensor and 16,000DPI for fast and precise scrolling. The discount here is significant – and this is always a good time of year to pick up a new mouse.View Deal

BeatsX wireless earphones: $99.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The BeatsX earbuds are a little older now, but that means you can pick them up for a great price in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. They're a little lacking in bass compared to today's models, but at $40 they're a steal - especially for iPhone users.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

This Amazon Echo Show deal was a standout offer over Prime Day last week, and now it's back. You'll find an excellent $45 price cut on the Echo Show 5, making for a final $44.99 cost. That's a return to the lowest price the smart display has ever seen, and you've got another chance to grab it right now.

View Deal

Insignia 5-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

A great gift idea, you can snag a $40 discount on the Insignia air fryer at Best Buy. The five-quart air fryer allows you to make all your favorite fried foods with less oil and is dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanup.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

A $10 discount brings the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 down below $50 this week, an excellent price for a slimline fitness tracker that still manages to keep an AMOLED display. With automatic activity tracking, a 15 day battery life, and even smartphone notifications (and the ability to respond to them), this is a deceivingly powerful smartwatch.

View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday deals under $100

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve coffee maker: $129.99 $69 at Best Buy

A great gift idea, the best-selling Keurig coffee maker, gets a massive $60 discount at the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee maker can brew a 12-oz. cup in less than one minute and features a strength control so you can make your coffee exactly how you like.

View Deal

Razer Ornata V2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Ornata V2 is a solid mid-range choice for a gaming keyboard, featuring RGB lighting and a very comfortable wrist rest. We awarded it four stars in our review – and this is a decent discount. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Color portable Bluetooth speaker II: $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

You're getting that classic Bose sound with this SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker, as well as NFC pairing and built-in speakerphone for video calls as well. However, it's worth noting that there's only an 8 hour battery life in here, so while that sound will be crisp and clear, you won't get a full day's worth here. Still, it's available for its lowest ever price right now and a great one at $80.

View Deal

Sony - WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones: $199 $88 at Best Buy

There's a $111.99 saving on these Sony noise-canceling headphones - an excellent price cut that brings the final cost to just $88. This is actually the cheapest we've ever seen these powerful headphones go for - and it's a great price considering you're getting NFC connectivity, voice assistant (via your phone) and USB-C fast charging.

View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) - 32GB: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

There's a $50 saving on this Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet, bringing it below $100 this week. You're only getting 32GB of storage here, but that can be expanded with a microSD card, and the 8-inch display is perfect for light browsing and streaming on a budget as well.

View Deal

Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

A great gift idea, Ninja's Mega Kitchen System blender gets a $100 price cut at Best Buy. The 72-oz blender includes a 64-oz. round bowl that doubles as a food processor and two convenient single-serving blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies on the go.

View Deal

More Best Buy Black Friday deals