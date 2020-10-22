Quick - these Best Buy Black Friday Echo deals must end today

Best Buy's Black Friday Echo deals are only available for a few hours more, which means today is your last chance to secure Prime Day pricing on a massive range of smart home gadgets this week.

We're seeing record low prices holding out on these Echo deals, with early Best Buy Black Friday sales offering up a counter to Amazon's own event last week. We're not complaining though, there are some excellent prices available right now - like the return of the hugely popular $18.99 Echo Dot and the excellent $44.99 Echo Show.

The star of the show, however, has to be this Ring Video Doorbell 3 bundle. You can grab the smart doorbell for just $139.99 right now, previously $199.99. However, you can also add an Echo Show 5 to your order for just $10 - bringing the final price for both items to $149.99. This was a particularly popular Echo deal last week, so we don't expect it to last too long in these early Best Buy Black Friday deals.

Not only that, but stock is currently holding out well - whereas Amazon has these devices waiting until December to ship in some cases. Best Buy is still offering speedy delivery on these early Black Friday deals.

You'll find all the Echo deals available in the Best Buy Black Friday sales just below, but there are plenty more prices in the UK and Australia further down the page as well.

Best Buy Black Friday Echo deals

Amazon Echo Flex: $24.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Want to kit your whole home out with Alexa but don't need a smart speaker in every corner? The Amazon Echo Flex plugs directly into your wall outlet to add your virtual assistant wherever you like, and it's available for just $9.99 right now.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: $39.99 $18.99 at Best Buy

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is back down to its lowest ever price right now, with Best Buy's Black Friday deals bringing the smart speaker back down to $18.99. We first saw this price last week over Prime Day, but you've got another couple of days to pick up this excellent offer this week.

Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

The Amazon Echo Auto allows you to bring Alexa into your car, for virtual assistance on the road. You're saving $20 here, with Best Buy returning to this device's lowest ever price.

Amazon Fire 7: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The Fire 7 tablet didn't budge from its $49.99 position over Prime Day, which makes this $10 discount from Best Buy all the more exciting. You're getting a 7-inch tablet here - small, but perfect if you just need a cheap device for the odd YouTube video, Kindle ebook, or browsing the web.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

This Amazon Echo Show deal was a standout offer over Prime Day last week, and now it's back. You'll find an excellent $45 price cut on the Echo Show 5, making for a final $44.99 cost. That's a return to the lowest price the smart display has ever seen, and you've got another chance to grab it right now.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

The all-new Fire HD 8 tablet didn't see any discounts last week either, so saving $35 at Best Buy feels like a real treat. You're getting the 32GB version at this price, but you can also save $35 on the 64GB model bringing it down to $84.99. This is also the cheapest this tablet has ever been - beating Amazon by $5.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Prime Day skipped the 2019 Amazon Fire HD 10 as well, and Amazon is currently out of stock until November. That means this $79.99 offer from Best Buy is a steal right now - netting you the 10.1-inch tablet with 32GB of storage for a fantastic price. You can also save $70 on the 64GB model, now available for $119.99 down from $189.99.

Fire TV Recast - 500GB: $229.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

The 500GB Fire TV Recast is available for $100 off in these early Best Buy Black Friday deals. However, if you think you'll need more space you can also upgrade to 1TB of storage for $179.99, down from $279.99.

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

This $50 saving on the Amazon Echo Studio impressed smart home audiophiles everywhere last week, and if you missed out then you've got another chance to grab it for its lowest price yet at Best Buy. This Echo speaker enhances your audio for powerful tunes, and also acts as a hub for more finnicky smart home gadgets like Philips Hue bulbs.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

A $139.99 price on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 was already impressive, but when you find out you can add an Echo Show to your order for just $10 more this early Best Buy Black Friday deal becomes infinitely more interesting. This is the same bundle we watched flying off the shelves at Amazon last week, so you'll have to get in quick.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

You can pick up the same offer, on this Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus as above - adding an Echo Show 5 to your order for an additional $10. You're paying a little more for the premium version of the doorbell here, but it's still coming down to a great price at $159.99.

More Amazon Echo deals

Whether you're shopping in the UK or Australia, or you're simply after other prices from across the web, you'll find the best Amazon Echo deals just below.

You can also find plenty of Fire stick deals on the web right now, as well as a wide range of Google Home sales. Or, if you're looking for the full smart home experience, check out the latest robot vacuum deals and prices.