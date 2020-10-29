Best Buy Black Friday Echo deals are dropping back down to their lowest prices yet

Best Buy's Black Friday Echo deals are here, and we're seeing a return to last week's lowest prices ever in the latest wave of early offers. That means you've got another chance to pick up an Echo Dot for just $18.99, or the excellent $44.99 Echo Show.

The star of these Amazon Echo sales, however, has to be this Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus bundle. You can grab the smart doorbell for just $159.99 right now, previously $199.99. However, you can also add an Echo Show 5 to your order for just $10 - bringing the final price for both items to $169.99. This was a particularly popular Echo deal last week, so we don't expect it to last too long in these early Best Buy Black Friday deals.

Not only that, but stock is currently holding out well - whereas Amazon has these devices waiting until December to ship in some cases. Best Buy is still offering speedy delivery on these early Black Friday deals.

You'll find all the Echo deals available in the Best Buy Black Friday sales just below, but there are plenty more prices in the UK and Australia further down the page as well.

Best Buy Black Friday Echo deals

Amazon Echo Flex: $24.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Want to kit your whole home out with Alexa but don't need a smart speaker in every corner? The Amazon Echo Flex plugs directly into your wall outlet to add your virtual assistant wherever you like, and it's available for just $9.99 right now.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: $39.99 $18.99 at Best Buy

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is back down to its lowest ever price right now, with Best Buy's Black Friday deals bringing the smart speaker back down to $18.99. We first saw this price last week over Prime Day, but you've got another couple of days to pick up this excellent offer this week.

Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

The Amazon Echo Auto allows you to bring Alexa into your car, for virtual assistance on the road. You're saving $20 here, with Best Buy returning to this device's lowest ever price.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

This Amazon Echo Show deal was a standout offer over Prime Day last week, and now it's back. You'll find an excellent $45 price cut on the Echo Show 5, making for a final $44.99 cost. That's a return to the lowest price the smart display has ever seen, and you've got another chance to grab it right now.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

You're not getting a $10 Echo Show like the bundle below here, but you are saving $60 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3, and picking up the smart doorbell for its lowest price yet no less.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

You can pick up the same offer, on this Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus as above - adding an Echo Show 5 to your order for an additional $10. You're paying a little more for the premium version of the doorbell here, but it's still coming down to a great price at $159.99.

More Amazon Echo deals

Whether you're shopping in the UK or Australia, or you're simply after other prices from across the web, you'll find the best Amazon Echo deals just below.

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

