Best Buy Black Friday deals start now: TVs, AirPods, Dyson and Chromebooks on sale

If you're looking to score early Black Friday deals - then Best Buy has you covered. The Best Buy Black Friday sale just launched with fantastic deals on 4K TVs, cheap Chromebooks, AirPods, Dyson vacuums, and more. To help you find the very best bargains, we're bringing you today's top Best Buy Black Friday deals just below.



The best part about today's deals is the Best Buy Black Friday price guarantee. The retailer is promising that any product featured in today's sale will not go any lower in price before Black Friday – and if for any reason it does, Best Buy will refund the difference.

So what are some of today's best Black Friday deals? Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $579.99 (was $749.99), the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to a record-low price of $189.99 (was $249), and this 11-inch Asus Chromebook marked down to $99 ($219).



Best Buy's Black Friday sale also includes home items like this Bella Pro Series air fryer on sale for just $29.99 (was $59.99) and a $200 discount on the powerful Dyson V11 cordless vacuum.

The top Best Buy Black Friday deals

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $579.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic Black Friday deal for a big-screen display. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote.

ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap laptop deal, Best Buy's Black Friday deals event has this Asus Chromebook on sale for just $99. At an incredible price, the 11.6-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, an Intel Celeron processor, and 32GB eMMC flash memory.

$249.99 Apple AirPods Pro with charging case: $249.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Matching the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's top-of-the-range in-ear earphones, this is an excellent deal. With 4.5/5 stars in our review, one of our few concerns was the high price - and this Black Friday deal from Best BUy addresses that. What's more, you'll also get 6 months of Apple Music for free.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. Marked down to just $29.99, the Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic Best Buy Black Friday deal is currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late.

TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $899.99 TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 – If you're looking for an early Black Friday deal on a big-screen TV, then Best Buy has you covered with this 75-inch TCL TV that's on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The Android TV features smart capabilities and 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+, alongside a voice remote and Chromecast to stream Netflix and more.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: $849.99 Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Dyson vacuums are always Black Friday best-sellers, and Best Buy has the Dyson V11 Outside on sale for $649.99. That's a massive $200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the powerful stick vacuum. The Dyson V11 works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $899 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Score a powerful, premium ultrabook for its lowest ever price in today's Black Friday deals at Best Buy. This particular spec for the Surface Laptop 4 includes an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD - great baseline specs for both casual and work tasks.

$349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort, and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen on these cans, so they're definitely worth considering.

HP Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $319 HP Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $319 $218.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Another cheap laptop deal from Best Buy's Black Friday sale, the HP Chromebook 14 offers decent performance for a very tempting price. This is a good laptop for browsing the web and creating documents and is on sale for just $218.99.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Only available at Best Buy, this stunning 70-inch display supports 4K content, HDR, and its UHD goes well beyond HDTV. If you're looking for a mid-range TV from a reputable brand that makes a real statement, this Black Friday deal is one to keep an eye on.

Samsung CRG5 24-inch Samsung Odyssey CRG5: $279.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 – The Samsung Odyssey CRG5 has a lot of excellent features that come in a top gaming monitor – and it's now reduced to a terrific low price in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. This 24-inch full-HD screen supports FreeSync and 144Hz. It's a great 1080p monitor on a budget.

See more of the best Black Friday TV deals that are happening now and see more of the best Black Friday laptop deals.